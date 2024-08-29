Will Uncle Howdy Be WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Fans Respond With Resounding Verdict

The WWE Universe would have never thought they would be able to see Bo Dallas’ alter ego, Uncle Howdy, once again after the demise of Bray Wyatt in 2022. For a significant period, even WWE writers were clueless regarding where it had to go.

However, now that Uncle Howdy is again back as the leader of the Wyatt Sick6 faction and had his first match after five years, the fans don’t want to lose him. So, when a prominent WWE X account account, ‘Wrestlelamia’ asked if Uncle Howdy should be elevated to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, every WWE gave it a big no.

The response has been so one-sided that it appears that the WWE fans don’t want this to happen. And why is that? It’s mainly because they don’t want to lose one of their most beloved characters, Uncle Howdy, who still reminds them of Bray Wyatt. They know what the outcome of a WWE title win would be for Uncle Howdy, which is that after a few title losses, the character would be killed.

Most fans wrote that the title wins ruined Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend character, and it ultimately sank him. One user said, “Titles are what ruined the Fiend, so no. Keep any titles away from that group for as long as possible. At least until they need them.” Another said, “I think they should be somewhat supernatural and just cause havoc. No titles needed.”



A third wrote, “Nope, he 100% does not need a World Championship. Maybe if the character evolves but right now he is an attraction. Look at what happened with The Fiend when he had to drop his title, it made no sense.” The fourth said, “It has to be done correctly. But not any time soon. Let the group have some good feuds without titles involved. Then we could bring titles into the picture. It's all about timing and booking.”



A section of fans also suggested that WWE could give him a title shot by next year, but it shouldn’t happen anytime soon.

The WWE fans buried The Fiend story so severely that the fans are skeptical about Uncle Howdy’s future with the WWE writers. In fact, the way WWE buried The Fiend character would be one of the best-case scenarios for not booking a character in wrestling. After introducing one of the best characters of Bray Wyatt, ‘The Fiend,’ in 2019, Vince McMahon killed not just him once but twice.

First, he made him lose the WWE Universal Title to Goldberg at Crown Jewel in 2020. If that wasn’t enough, a few months later, after putting the title belt on him, he made Roman Reigns snatch the belt at SummerSlam 2020, even though Braun Strowman was the one who ate the pin in the Triple Threat.

In the third time, they made The Fiend lose a match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, in a TLC match. That was the last time The Fiend character was seen in WWE.

In the documentary released in April 2024, Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, it was revealed that he wanted to revive the character of The Fiend with a new mask, outfits, and props, but it couldn’t happen as he unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack triggered by Covid-19 infection.

