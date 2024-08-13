Will WWE rebrand Judgement Day Into Street Trash? Everything You Need To Know

WWE’s most popular heel group, Judgement Day might be rebranded and given a new name ‘Street Trash’ by the creatives, if we go by the latest rumors. The iconic heel group breathed its last at SummerSlam on August 3, 2024. Finn Balor turned on his mate Damian Priest costing him the World Heavyweight Championship while Dominik stabbed Rhea Ripley in the back by siding with Liv Morgan.

The faction which started with Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley in 2022 saw the inclusion of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito making it a bigger heel group. But it’s over now.

There are reports that WWE plans to rebrand Judgement Day into Street Trash. According to a report by Wrestlevotes, “Plans are in motion to rebrand the ‘new’ Judgment Day. Sources say the group’s essence will stay the same, but a name change is likely. The leading candidate is an out-of-the-box, yet bold idea: “Street Trash”, the post read.

There is little doubt about the fact that this new change might also be coming from WWE COO Triple H, who can be hailed as ‘The Architect’ of forming this group. Ever since Hunter came on board as the Head of the Creatives, the storytelling has been more of a long-form with attention given to detail.

Advertisement

Triple H has been credited for the super successful story of The Bloodline, on which he has worked closely with Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns in the last two years. And more than that, Triple H has been the brain behind the Judgement Day group, making it one of the hottest heel factions on Monday Night RAW.

When Edge started the faction with Ripley and Priest, it didn’t see success, as envisioned. The wrongs were corrected then, and the excommunication of Edge and the bringing in of Finn Balor gave it a huge push.

Then the addition of Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh gave it a further push, and by WrestleMania 39, The Judgement Day was hustling. Rhea Ripley winning the Women’s World Championship made her the face of the group, while Priest winning the Money In The Bank gave more glamour to the faction.

Ripley and Priest have now turned faces and would look to feud with their own Judgement Day members now. Priest is going to settle his scores with Balor while Rhea Ripley tries to hit back at Dominik by beating Liv Morgan.

Advertisement

Moreover, Liv Morgan could be the new lady face of the ‘Street Trash’ group. Tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night RAW will give further details on the new group.