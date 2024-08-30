Willie Cauley-Stein Reveals He Almost Died After Overdosing on Fake Percocet Pills Laced With Fentanyl

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Willie Cauley-Stein, a once-prominent figure in the NBA, is now known for more than just his skills on the court. His story is one of resilience, as he reveals the harrowing tale of his battle with addiction and his path to redemption.

Rapidly ascending in the NBA from his draft in 2015, Cauley-Stein had a promising career, earning accolades and playing for four different teams. However, by 2021, his life took a dark turn as he grappled with personal issues, leading to an addiction that almost cost him his life.

Struggling with personal losses and looking for solace, Cauley-Stein unknowingly turned to fake Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, a substance significantly more potent than heroin. This dangerous choice led to an overdose that brought him to the brink of death.

During a recent conversation with The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker, Willie recalled, “I could easily be dead,” given the situation he was in.

Acknowledging the severity of his situation, Cauley-Stein checked into a 65-day rehabilitation program in December 2021. This marked a turning point in his life as he confronted his demons and embarked on a journey of self-discovery.

The road to redemption began with his participation in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), where he found support and camaraderie with former teammates from Kentucky. The experience reignited his passion for the game and provided a sense of purpose that had been missing from his life.

Cauley-Stein courageously confessed the severity and shared how worse it was when he was taking pills in large numbers. “I was taking hundreds of them, for months and years. It could’ve so easily been me,” he added on fentanyl-laced pills.

Moreover, his time in rehabilitation allowed Cauley-Stein to reclaim his identity and find joy in the simple pleasures of life. Reflecting on his journey, he expressed gratitude for being sober and reconnecting with the natural highs of life.

“The drugs took everything from me. But through that process, through therapy and a lot of work on me, I really found myself. I found purpose in life again,” Willie confessed.

While he aspires for another opportunity in the NBA or a successful career overseas, Cauley-Stein is grateful for the progress he has made, both personally and professionally. His commitment to sobriety and self-discovery has provided him with a newfound sense of peace and contentment.

Looking ahead, Cauley-Stein is considering a return to TBT and potentially completing his degree at Kentucky. Regardless of the path he chooses, his journey serves as an inspiration, showcasing the resilience and transformation that can emerge from even the darkest moments.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.