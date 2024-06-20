Willie Mays Should Be MLB’s Logo, Claims ESPN Journalist After San Francisco Legend Passes Away At 93 Years

In the hours following the announcement that San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays had died, tributes have flooded in from all over the sports. On Wednesday morning, ESPN baseball writer, Buster Onley, joined the chorus with a somewhat different melody, pushing for Mays to be immortalized as Major League Baseball's logo.

During an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday morning, Olney compared the idea to the late Jerry West, whose silhouette serves as the basis for the National Basketball Association’s logo.

Buster Onley wishes to immortalize Willie Mays

Olney said, “He absolutely should be the logo of Major League Baseball. Because of that incredible style, because he was so good at everything. In Tim (Kurkjian)’s piece, he mentioned, he hit for average, he hit for power, he could play defense, he could throw, he could steal bases.”

He also added, “Look, if the logo in Major League Baseball was that image of Willie Mays in the 1954 World Series with his back to home plate making that over-the-shoulder catch, all you would need would be the silhouette and you’d know exactly who that was. Just as we know exactly who the logo is in the NBA.”

During Game 1 of the 1954 World Series, with the score at 2-2 in the eighth inning and runners on first and second with no outs, Cleveland batter Vic Wertz hit a flyball to the Polo Grounds' extraordinarily far center field that seemed to give Cleveland the lead.

But Mays ran back, face completely turned away from home plate, and made a magnificent snowball catch at the base of the wall. Then, in one move, he whirled around and shot the ball in from in front of the fence, keeping Larry Doby, the runner tagging up from second base, from scoring.

The Giants went on to win Game 1 and swept the World Series (their last in 56 years). "The Catch" went on to become one of the most significant events in Major League Baseball history. Olney feels the play should be honored even further, serving as the MLB logo for future generations.

Willie Mays died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family

Willie Mays died Tuesday afternoon , surrounded by his family. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Mays died from heart failure.

Soon after, the baseball community began to grieve the death of the athlete, who had played professionally for 25 years.

Michael Mays, the great player's son, also confirmed the tragedy on social media, notifying supporters that his father died peacefully. He stated, “My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life's blood.”

