‘Wish He Could Have Been a Part of It’: Vikings Rookie Dallas Turner Honoring Khyree Jackson Has Fans in Their Feels

Dallas Turner's recent Instagram post honoring Khyree Jackson is something fans are heartbroken about. The Minnesota Vikings posted a picture of his locker where he had placed the late teammate's nameplate above his name.

The story had fans broken into emotions as Turner and Jackson used to be teammates at Alabama back in 2021 and 2022. The two were supposed to be teammates once more and his heartbreaking story ba fans in their feelings.

Fans react as Vikings Dallas Turner post heartbreaking tribute to teammate Khyree Jackson

Fans on the internet were touched by Dallas Turner's story about his former teammate Khyree Jackson. Seeing this gesture, the users on the internet were deeply moved as they took over the internet to show their feelings.

One user wrote: “What could have been,” with a broken heart emoji.

Another wrote, “Stop making me cry, plz.”

Another heartbroken user remarked, “Damn. Wish he could’ve been a part of it. Still not fair.”

A user commented, “Gone but not forgotten.”

One wrote, “Man this hurts to see, rip.”

Last but not least, “Shit like this is so sad.”

The franchise doesn't have any plan to clean out the late rookie player's locker room and is reportedly set to leave it intact.

What happened to Khyree Jackson?

The American football community was already suffering and mourning the loss of Andre Seldon Jr who passed away on July 22 when they were hit by another death of Khyree Jackson.

Khyree Jackson faced an unfortunate car accident which claimed his life. The Minnesota Vikings cornerback was driving in a Dodge Charger alongside Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton. His car collided with the other two cars after which, the American footballer and Hazel were announced dead on spot.

Anthony was rushed to the hospital however, the doctors couldn't save his life. The 24-year-old was selected by the Vikings at this year's NFL Draft as their fourth pick.

Following his passing, the head coach of the franchise Kevin O'Connell was “absolutely crushed” by the incident and the Vikings were “devastated” following the overnight accident.

Jackson was yet to play a game for the side. He played college football for the Fort Scott Greyhounds, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oregon Ducks.

The late CB was set to report to his first NFL training camp before his life was taken away.

Minnesota Vikings to pay signing bonus for late rookie

The Minnesota Vikings are set to pay $827,000 signing bonus to his family in order to take care of his expenses, as per the head coach and general manager of the franchise.

In addition to this, the Vikings organisation will pay “significant amount” for the player's funeral expenses which is set for Friday. Many teammates will be present to pay him tribute.

It has also been reported that the franchise will be travelling to have a private commemoration later. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, head coach Kevin O'Connell and assistant coaches Brian Flores, Matt Daniels and Daronte Jones are the ones to be present to honor their late rookie.

