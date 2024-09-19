WNBA Announces Portland as Next Franchise Amid League’s 2026 Expansion Plans: Report

The WNBA recently made a significant announcement in regards to league expansion, with Portland, Oregon being unveiled as the latest city to be awarded a WNBA expansion franchise. This news has been warmly received by Portland's strong basketball community considering the city's rich basketball history and unwavering support for the WNBA.

The league shared the official confirmation on social media, marking a pivotal moment in the WNBA's growth and development plans. With the addition of Portland, the league aims to expand from its current 12 teams to 16 teams by 2028, signifying a significant stride in the WNBA's expansion roadmap.

The forthcoming season in 2026 is projected to witness the inclusion of both the Golden State Valkyries, set to commence play in San Francisco in 2025 and a new team based in Toronto. Notably, Portland will also join the league in the 2026 season, further enriching the WNBA landscape with its unique basketball culture.

The ownership and operation of the Portland franchise will be overseen by Raj Sports, led by Lisa Bhathal Merage and Alex Bhathal. According to reports from the Associated Press, Raj Sports secured the franchise for a sum of $125 million, indicative of the substantial investment and commitment to bolstering women's sports in Portland.

Commenting on this landmark development, Lisa Bhathal expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "This is huge for Portland. We are so honored and humbled to be the vessel that delivers this WNBA franchise to Portland… Portland is this incredibly diverse, enthusiastic community. We saw the passion first-hand when we started looking into the Portland Thorns and this is Basketball City. So we’re very excited about the future."

Advertisement

Notably, the WNBA has historical ties in Portland, with the city hosting the Portland Fire for three seasons from 2000-2002. This underscores the enduring legacy of women's professional basketball in the region.

What sets this expansion announcement apart is the timing. The WNBA's decision to unveil new franchises aligns with the league's peak popularity, as evidenced by this year’s record-breaking viewership and attendance figures.

The opening month of the WNBA season marked the highest attendance in decades, underlining the growing interest and support for women’s basketball across various broadcast platforms, including ABC, ESPN, CBS, and NBA TV.

A significant contributing factor to the WNBA's surge in popularity has been the emergence of an exceptional rookie class, headlined by standout talents such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The compelling performances of these young stars during their collegiate careers, combined with the immense following they garnered during the March Madness tournament, have played a pivotal role in captivating a wider audience and elevating the league's profile.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the women’s basketball team's triumphant gold-medal win at the Olympics in Paris has amplified global attention to the sport, further enhancing the WNBA's appeal globally.

The confluence of these factors has created an opportune environment for women's basketball to thrive, and the WNBA is strategically leveraging this momentum to drive its expansion plans forward.