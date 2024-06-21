WNBA Great Says Angel Reese Is Not a 'Bully' But Accuses Caitlin Clark of THIS

In the sports world, discussions and controversies often get heated when high-profile players are involved. Recently, the WNBA found itself at the center of such a debate.

The conversation started on Arenas's podcast known as “Gil’s Arena” a few days back, when former NBA player Gilbert Arenas and WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes discussed Sky rookie Angel Reese’s playing style. The conversation escalated into a debate when they compared Reese’s physicality to Caitlin Clark’s tendency to flop. Here’s what exactly happened:

Angel Reese is tough, not a bully

In the podcast, Arenas called Reese a "bully" due to her rugged playing style. He explained that Reese isn’t a dirty player, but she is built to be a bully. He likened her to NBA star Draymond Green, known for his tough and aggressive play. "She’s built for tough play," Arenas added.

However, Sheryl Swoopes, a three-time WNBA MVP, disagreed with this label. "She’s not a bully," Swoopes asserted. "If we’re talking about bullies, Caitlin [Clark] pushes off every time she has the ball."

Furthermore, Swoopes argued that Reese’s fouls, which mostly occurred in the paint, are just part of the game. She was frustrated with the double standards, where Reese’s actions are seen as overly aggressive, while similar actions by others are not.

The flagrant foul that sparked this debate happened when Reese’s forearm hit Clark’s head. Despite the incident, both players recognized the competitive nature of the game. Reese called it a basketball play, and Clark mentioned that the physicality is good for the game.

Advertisement

To this fans didn’t like Shreyl deflecting the acquisition to Clark. One of the fans took it to Twitter and added their opinion by reposting the short clip of his words. It reads, “Really Sheryl really?? Caitlin is a bully now hahahaha”. This doesn’t end here. Have a look.

Caitlin Clark vs Angel Rees, the debate on physical play and flopping

The podcast episode titled "Gil’s Arena BATTLES Over Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese" focused on this debate. Arenas and Swoopes discussed how media attention highlights certain plays, especially when they involve famous players like Reese and Clark. Arenas said, "It’s the clip they want to post for likes and reposts, but that’s just basketball."

Swoopes showcased that fouls are a normal part of basketball. She highlighted how other players like A'ja Wilson also face tough physical play without the same media outcry. "Every time Caitlin gets fouled, we can’t act like it’s an assault. Fouling is part of basketball," Swoopes said. She was upset that Reese’s actions were seen as too aggressive, while similar fouls by others are downplayed.

Advertisement

Arenas pointed out that Reese and Clark’s fame makes their plays more scrutinized. "One’s a flopper, and one plays rugged. That’s how they play," Arenas noted, showing the different styles of Reese and Clark.

Swoopes felt that the outrage over Reese’s fouls came from a lack of understanding of basketball’s physical nature. "Basketball is a physical sport," she said. "People criticizing Reese and others don’t really understand the game."

With Reese’s strong performance, including her potential to win Rookie of the Year, fans and critics are paying close attention. The Fever face the Mystics in Indiana on Wednesday, and the Sky play the Wings in Chicago on Thursday. Chicago hosts Indiana on Sunday, promising more exciting basketball.

ALSO READ: Joe Mazzulla Reveals How Pep Guardiola Helped Celtics Beat Mavs to Win Record 18th NBA Championship