WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie Wants to Help Sky Rookie Angel Reese; Here’s How

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie has expressed her desire to mentor Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese and help her develop her finishing ability around the basket. Despite an impressive first season in professional basketball, Reese faced constant criticism concerning her performance in the paint.

Leslie, a two-time WNBA champion and widely regarded as the best post player in the history of women's basketball, sees potential in Reese and is eager to work with her to elevate her game to the next level.

During a recent episode of the "Fast Friends" podcast from Just Women's Sports, Leslie emphasized Reese's talent and expressed her belief that with the right guidance, Reese could easily become an MVP candidate in the league.

Leslie broke down her analogy and said, "What [critics] are saying is that she's getting a lot of her own missed shots as rebounds. Which is true. However, she's still amazing. And if you are playing defense on her, and you know she's going to do that, do your job.”

"So the fact that she's able to shoot it and get her rebound back, that's your fault. I told Angel day one, she's going to be amazing. I knew she was going to have this type of season. She has a whole ceiling of space to improve on.I hope to work with Angel one day in the gym. Really just to help her get to that next level, because I believe that she really can," Lisa added.

Having set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles and showcasing exceptional rebounding skills, Reese's finishing ability around the basket remained a point of concern. Leslie acknowledged Reese's strengths and attributed the criticism to opponents' inability to contain her, emphasizing that Reese's unique playing style is a challenge for defenders.

Leslie's intention to collaborate with Reese in the future emphasized her commitment to helping the young talent reach her full potential, drawing parallels between Reese and fellow rookie standout Caitlin Clark, hinting that Reese could experience a similar meteoric rise with the benefit of Leslie's mentorship.

However, Leslie had strong liking for Reese’s top most competitor, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. CC’s impressive triple-double performance against the Los Angeles Sparks to thanks for all this given the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

The notable endorsement came from WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, who took to social media to laud Clark's remarkable achievements and undeniable impact on her team.

In light of Clark's outstanding contributions to the Indiana Fever, comparisons between Clark and fellow rookie Angel Reese have surfaced. Despite Reese's strong capabilities, Clark's exceptional statistics and leadership on the court have set her apart as the clear standout candidate for the Rookie of the Year honor.