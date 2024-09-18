WNBA Legend Sheryl Swoopes Sounds Unimpressed by Caitlin Clark’s Rookie Season Stats: ‘Still Not Dominating’

Caitlin Clark’s sensational rookie season in the WNBA has been making headlines and turning heads across the basketball world. Rewriting the record books with her remarkable performances, the 21-year-old guard has amassed impressive stats that put her among the league’s elite.

However, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes remains unimpressed, refusing to categorize Clark's contributions as dominant. Despite eye-catching averages of 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game, Swoopes believes there is still a gap between Clark’s performance and true domination in the league—akin to MVP frontrunner A’ja Wilson’s impact.

Speaking on the Gil's Arena podcast, Swoopes acknowledged the incredible numbers Clark has produced but emphasized that true dominance is about striking fear in opponents, a level she believes Clark has yet to reach.

During her conversation, Swoopes said, “What Caitlin has been able to do in a very short period of time is very impressive. After the [Olympics] break, she's been playing great, but still not dominating. However, she's a different player than she was in the first half of the season.”

While acknowledging Clark's rapid improvement post-Olympics break , where she upped her averages to 24.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 8.9 assists over 13 games, Swoopes maintained her stance that Clark is not quite at a dominating level yet. The former MVP highlighted the evolution in Clark's gameplay post-Olympics, noting her growth as a player but implying that she still has room to grow before reaching the pinnacle of dominance in the league.

Despite Swoopes’ reservations, Caitlin Clark’s impact on the Indiana Fever’s performance is undeniable. The rookie standout has been instrumental in the Fever's midseason resurgence, propelling them to the third seed in the Eastern Conference. With a potential playoff matchup on the horizon, Clark has a chance to further solidify her place in WNBA history.

Recently, Caitlin Clark's remarkable performance against the Dallas Wings marked a significant milestone in her rookie season with the Indiana Fever. Despite starting the game slowly, Clark displayed her tenacity and skill as she quickly shifted gears in the second quarter, ultimately scoring a career-high 35 points.

Alongside her impressive scoring, Clark's all-around contribution to the game with eight assists and three steals exemplified her versatility on the court. Teaming up with her talented teammate Kelsey Mitchell, who also delivered a stellar performance with 30 points, the duo's combined total of 65 points solidified their status as a formidable force in the WNBA and a duo to be reckoned with in the league.

