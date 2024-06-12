WNBA Star Brittney Griner Posts Maternity Pic With Pregnant Wife After Being Named in USA Basketball Olympic Roster

After gaining a place in the USA Olympic Roster, Brittney Griner, a renowned WNBA personality, displayed her maternity image alongside her expectant spouse on her Instagram handle.

Brittney Griner, who recently made headlines following her arrest and subsequent conviction for drug offenses in Russia, featured in the eyebrow-raising snapshot, presenting her wife Cherelle Griner's growing belly to the camera from behind.

Griner simply captioned this image as "Three".

Griner despite her relatively low participation this season, has secured a slot in Team USA for Women's basketball.

Last month, the Phoenix Mercury player was in the lim for declaring her disbelief at being viewed as anti-American despite her prolonged verbal backlash against America and her refusal to stand for the national anthem.

It doesn't come as a surprise that people perceive her as anti-American. In 2020, during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, Griner launched public protests against the American flag, police, history, and military.

Griner clarified that she would keep refusing to stand during the national anthem and even stated that she’d, “protest regardless.”

She said, “I'm not going to be out there for the National Anthem. If the league continues to want to play it, that's fine. It will be all season long; I'll not be out there. I feel like more are going to do the same thing probably. I can only speak for myself.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, she called on the league to completely stop playing the anthem.

ALSO READ: Celtics Injury Report: Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against Dallas Mavericks Tomorrow in NBA Finals Game 3?

Brittney Griner overcoming challenges to lead Team USA in the 2024 Olympics

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is set to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, representing Team USA. Previous stints on the team have earned her two gold medals.

Although 2024 hasn't seen much of Griner in action due to a toe fracture in the left foot sustained at the beginning of the season, her impressive average of 17.5 scores and 6.5 rebounds in just two games post-injury is indicative of her capability.

Despite Mercury's middling 6-6 standings, Griner and Tuasri bring their A-game to the court, marking them as a formidable duo in the league. Furthermore, Griner's return to active duty has already led to two victories for Phoenix.

Griner's unique frame and skills set her apart in the world of women's basketball. Her superior ability to control the ball around the rim and her prowess in securing rebounds are unparalleled.

Advertisement

While the starting lineup for the Olympics is not confirmed, Griner seems to be a strong contender and, at the least, a significant contributor.

Griner shared her joy and anticipation at the opportunity to represent her country in the Olympics, attributing her motivation to win gold to her forthcoming baby.

She also shared her view on Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever being left out of Team USA, a situation that left fans outraged. Noting the difficulty of selection decisions, Griner expressed empathy for the committee and faith in the current team.

She acknowledged Clark's skills but avoided stirring controversy, suggesting that Clark could still occupy a reserve spot in the future.

ALSO READ: Who Is Jrue Holiday's Wife? All About Soccer Star Lauren Holiday