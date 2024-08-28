WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Goes Viral for Controversial Skimpy Pregame Fit: ‘Their Team Is Sexualizing Them’

The WNBA is catching more and more eyeballs for its glazing tunnel walks. Phoenix Mercury’s Sophie Cunningham recently caught the camera lenses while making her way to the basketball court.

Overshadowing the game even before it even started, Cunningham’s skimpy pregame fit went viral, and fans couldn’t resist reacting to it. The latest attention-grabbing moment came from Mercury star Cunningham, whose daring choice of attire, a tan-line revealing dress, captivated social media and sparked a flurry of reactions from fans.

Cunningham's bold fashion statement quickly made waves online, with the Phoenix Mercury X account adding to the buzz by describing her entrance as "a hot new bombshell [entering] the villa." Fans were eager to share their thoughts on social media, expressing a range of reactions to Cunningham's attention-grabbing look.

The outfit, which revealed tan lines acquired during the midseason break, generated significant attention and further emphasized the growing intersection of fashion and sports in the WNBA.

One fan pointed at the team’s marketing strategy to engage the audience and wrote, “Their team is sexualizing them.”

The internet kept gushing over Sophie’s sensational outfit as another user shared a couple of her images in the same outfit and reacted, “MY OHHH MYYY,” along with three fire emojis.

In today’s internet world, more and more users are hooked to the comments section of any viral post to have a laugh at it or just enjoy the vibe. A fan took the similar route as his comment read, “Well, let me just read comments.”

“We need daily Sophie media,” wrote another user.

Despite the buzz surrounding Cunningham's pregame outfit, the game itself saw a different outcome for the star player. While her entrance may have turned heads, Cunningham's on-court performance fell short, as she managed to score only 2 points with 5 rebounds on 1-for-5 shooting in an 84-70 loss to the New York Liberty.

The game also saw Breanna Stewart's impressive performance of scoring 21 points, combined with Courtney Vandersloot's 16 points, fueled the New York Liberty to a solid victory over the Mercury. The game took a decisive turn in the fourth quarter when the Liberty went on a dominant 10-0 run, with key contributions from players like Sabrina Ionescu and Leonie Fiebich.

Ionescu's five points, including a crucial turnaround jumper by Stewart, helped the Liberty extend their lead from 64-57 to a commanding 17-point advantage midway through the final period.

The Liberty's well-rounded effort was evident, with Jonquel Jones adding 15 points and a total of 12 3-pointers made by the team during the game. On the other hand, Brittney Griner put up a strong fight for the Mercury with 22 points but was hindered by turnovers, including seven of the team's 20 turnovers, which proved costly.

Despite the efforts of players like Natasha Cloud, Kahleah Copper, and Diana Taurasi, who contributed 18, 14, and 10 points, respectively, the Mercury fell short. New York's efficiency behind the arc, shooting 12 for 29 compared to Phoenix's 5 for 22, played a significant role in securing their victory and improving their season record to an impressive 27-5.