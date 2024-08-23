Woman Receives 9 Stitches After Hulk Hogan Throws 'Beers From The Stage Like A Baseball Pitch': Report

Hulk Hogan might have hung up his boots years ago, but he still finds ways to make headlines. Recently, the Hulkster was promoting his newly launched beer brand, Real American Beer. During the promotional event in Medina Township, Ohio, a woman was hit by a beer can, leaving her injured.

It was unambiguous who threw the Real American Beer can toward the woman. Medina Township Police stated that, as per some eyewitnesses, it was the former WWE Champion who chucked the beer can to the woman. On the other hand, some people claimed that a crew member of the event “was throwing beers from the stage like a baseball pitch.”

Despite the injury, nobody was arrested by Mediana Township Police because the provided information was vague, and it was unclear who threw the beer can at the woman. The 50-year-old woman reportedly received nine stitches after sustaining the injury.

Meanwhile, Hulk Hogan launched the beer brand in June, making it only two months old. The 71-year-old wrestling personality has been promoting it on his social media platforms, where he has a significant number of followers.

The Hulkster was in Medina Township, Ohio, as part of his multi-state promotional tour. He is reportedly touring in seventeen states for the marketing purpose of the Real American Beer.

The name of the beer derives from his wrestling personality. In his heyday in the 1980s, Hulk Hogan had the gimmick of a real American babyface. Following the launch of the beer brand, Hulk called it Easy Drinking Light Lage, which has less than 5% alcohol.

"We have formed an all-star team to make it happen, and I'm excited to introduce Real American Beer to fans and beer lovers everywhere," said Hulk Hogan after officially releasing the beer in June 2024.

In the impending US election, Hulk Hogan is publicly endorsing Republican candidate Donald Trump , cheering for the former President in different promotional events. Likewise, the Medina Township promotional event also turned political when the six-time WWE Champion launched an attack on Trump's adversary and Democrat presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

He derided Kamala's ethnicity. Apart from calling her a chameleon, The Hulkster asked the crowd during the promotional event whether they were willing to see him body slam or leg drop Kamala Harris.

However, when he was questioned about the comments made on the incumbent Vice President, he stated that those comments were made under the influence of alcohol.