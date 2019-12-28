Women's Boxing Olympic Trials: Sakshi Chaudhary and Simranjit Kaur makes it to the qualifiers

As the trials for Women's Boxing Olympic qualifiers came to an end today, Sakshi Chaudhary and Simranjit managed to secure a place in the Indian squad.

It is a moment to celebrate for boxers Sakshi Chaudhary and Simranjit Kaur who have managed win the ongoing Women`s Boxing Olympic qualifiers trails today. To note, the trials were being held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in the national capital and concluded on December 28. It was an interesting competition for both the boxers but they managed to register a win in their respective categories. While Simranjit defeated L Sarita Devi with 8-2 in the 60 kg category, Sakshi upstaged Sonia Lather with 9-1 in the 57 kg category.

With this magnificent triumph in the trails, Sakshi and Simranjit have secured place in the Indian squad for the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifiers. The qualifiers will be taking place in China in February 2020. Interestingly, Sakshi and Simranjit will be joining six-time world champion Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain and Pooja Rani in the squad. Mary, Lovlina and Pooja will be fighting in the 51 kg, 69 kg and 75 kg categories respectively. Certainly, a proud moment the young boxers and moment to pull up the socks for the upcoming qualifiers of Women's Boxing Olympic.

Here is the complete Indian Women Boxing squad for upcoming Olympic Qualifier tournament (Feb 2020) scheduled in China:

Mary Kom: 51 kg

Sakshi Chaudhary: 57 kg

Simranjit Kaur: 60 kg

Lovlina Borgohain: 69 kg

Pooja Rani: 75 kg — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) December 28, 2019

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Mary Kom had also registered her win in the 51 kg respectively by defeating her fellow countrywoman Nikhat Zareen in an incredible summit showdown. The 36-year-old boxer, who holds the record of being the only women boxer to have won eight world championship medals, triumphed the trials by beating Zareen with a crushing 9-1 split decision and made it to the Indian team for 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

