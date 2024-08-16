‘Won’t Be Surprised if It Leads Up to a Wedding’: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Planning to Live Together Claims Insider

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the verge of moving in together? According to recent insider reports, this may be a strong possibility soon. Swift and Kelce have been romantically involved for approximately a year and appear to be deepening their commitment to each other.

The couple has consistently supported each other's endeavors. Be it Swift attending 13 of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games last season. In return, Kelce has made appearances at several of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts around the world, including Australia, France, and England.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are taking the next step

Recently, Kelce made headlines with the major purchase of a new $6 million home in Leawood, Kansas. This acquisition followed his decision to move from his previous residence. However, Swifties speculate that the move he made was partly due to the high-profile nature of his relationship with Swift.

As Swift's tour continues through December, her schedule offers a perfect opportunity for her to spend more time with Kelce. Particularly during a two-month break between September and October.

A source close to the couple shared with Life & Style that Swift is looking forward to this quieter period. “She’s had an incredible time performing globally but is eager to settle down a bit during her tour’s break,” the source revealed. “She can’t wait to support Travis at Kansas City Chiefs games and focus entirely on their relationship without the constant pressure of travel.”

To make Swift feel at home in his new residence, Kelce has gone to great lengths. Reports indicate that he has made several renovations to the house. They include upgrading the kitchen to accommodate Swift’s love of cooking.

“He’s done everything he can to make his home feel inviting for Taylor,” the source added. “The upgrades are just one way he’s showing his commitment. This downtime might be the perfect moment for them to take their relationship to the next level, and it wouldn’t be surprising if this leads to an engagement.”

However, another source made it clear that Kelce and Swift won't tie the knot until they sign a prenup agreement . But it is undoubtedly true that Kelce's gestures go beyond just home renovations. He also recently redecorated his suite at Arrowhead Stadium with memorabilia from Swift’s Eras Tour.

This act has sparked considerable excitement and speculation among fans. Some interpret the suite’s new look as a romantic gesture. On the other hand, it is believed that it might be indicative of a secret marriage.

Let's look at what else attracted Swifties to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

The reaction on social media has been enthusiastic and speculative. One fan commented on the suite’s transformation, suggesting that Swift and Kelce might already be married. However, there are no such public announcements. “I’m sorry but these two are married,” the fan wrote under a photo of the suite, hinting at a possible secret wedding.

Another fan expressed excitement with, “This is sooo END GAME.” It reflects their belief in a long-term future for the couple. Additionally, another fan referenced Swift's song “You Are In Love” from her album 1989, quoting, “And he keeps the picture of you in his office downtown.” The fan was implying that the suite was a symbol of their deep connection.

Despite these enthusiastic fan theories and rumors, neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed any engagement or marriage at this time. The couple appears to be enjoying their relationship and supporting each other’s careers, while fans eagerly speculate about the next steps in their relationship.