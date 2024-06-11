World No 2 Golfer Xander Schauffele Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him After He Trash-Talked NBA Goat

Xander Schauffele is currently one of the world's top golfers. Only Scottie Scheffler is ahead of Schauffele in the official world golf rankings. However, don't tell that to Michael Jordan, the basketball great and keen golfer. The former Chicago Bulls legend is well-known for his frequent golfing, especially since deciding to retire from basketball.

Jordan appears to be skilled enough to beat Schauffele, and the latter confessed the same once. The golfer reportedly revealed to former NBA player Colt Knost that he was defeated "straight up" by the six-time champion.

Never talk "sh*t” about Michael Jordan; Xander Schauffele learned the hard way

Colt asked Schauffele if he had any experience playing against Jordan, and the latter originally agreed with Knost about how difficult it is to get into Michael’s head. After all, when it comes to trash-talking, Jordan is perhaps the best, and he also has the trophies, rings, and honors to back it up.

Jordan wasn’t going to be spooked by some trash talk from a guy nearly a foot shorter than him. That proved to be the case with Jordan and Schauffele.

“In the last three holes, yeah,” Schauffele told Knost about Jordan defeating him. “I pancaked him, and on his stroke holes, I started talking s**t to him. He got all quiet, focused, and then birdied like 15-16, no strokes. I was like, ‘alright.’”

While there is no footage of his victory over Xander Schauffele, one can only imagine Jordan sinking those putts, as it was a crucial time in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals, and Schauffele as Bryon Russell.

Schauffele won 2024 PGA Championship

Schauffele is a top-tier professional golfer who recently won his first major title. Schauffele won the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville in May, then finished T-8 in the 2024 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, on Sunday.

Schauffele didn't seem to be impacted by his loss against Jordan, and he now had a new wonderful story to tell - unfortunately at his expense. Schauffele can forget about his golfing disaster against the five-time NBA Most Valuable Player and focus solely on winning the upcoming 2024 US Open at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

