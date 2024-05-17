World Number 1 Golfer Scottie Scheffler Detained by Cops Ahead of PGA Championship; Why Was He Arrested?

Scottie Scheffler, the top golfer has been arrested just before the PGA championship. Let's get to know the reason behind his arrest.

By Anshumaan Singh
Updated on May 17, 2024  |  07:39 PM IST |  9.8K
Twitter
Scottie Scheffler Arrest

Scottie Scheffler, the top golf player in the world, was taken into custody early on Friday morning after a confrontation with a police officer outside the Valhalla Golf Club, home of the PGA Championship.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, criminal mischief third-degree, reckless driving, disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic. At 8:40 a.m., Scheffler was freed from custody. He'll return to Valhalla in time for his 10:08 a.m. tee time, according to ESPN.

Scottie Scheffler Arrest

What Did Jeff Darlington Report?

Darlington wrote on X, “Breaking News: World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club. The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla.”

He further added, “The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car."

The Situation Between the Police and Scheffler Escalated Quickly

After being instructed to stop, Scheffler drove "ten to twenty yards," according to Darlington. Scheffler attempted to clarify that he was unaware that the man ordering him to stop was a police officer, according to Darlington. Scheffler did not yell during the altercation, according to Darlington.

According to Darlington, the situation quickly got out of hand, and Scheffler was put into a patrol car. Darlington stated that he was informed by a policeman that "there's nothing you can do, he's going to jail." Later, Darlington claimed that he was asked to identify Scheffler by an officer.

