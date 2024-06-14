‘Worse Than AI’: UTAH NHL Franchise Trolled By Fans After They Reveal New Temporary Name

The new Utah NHL team has drawn crazy trolls from hockey enthusiasts for revealing a drab temporary moniker for the 2024–25 campaign. The NHL authorized the Arizona Coyotes' sale in April to a consortium headed by Ryan Smith, the executive chairman and co-founder of Qualtrics and the owner of the Utah Jazz in the NBA. This autumn, the Salt Lake City Delta Center will host games for the newly formed Utah NHL club.

Smith declared on Thursday that starting in the 2024–25 NHL season, his team will play under the name Utah Hockey Club. The six contenders for the fan vote are the Blizzard, Hockey Club, Mammoth, Outlaws, Venom, and Yeti. The voting will take place until June 20.



Fans slam the management for their lack of ‘creativity’

Utah may permanently adopt the ‘Hockey Club’ team name. And, as you can expect, fans on X/Twitter were not delighted to learn of the ‘Utah Hockey Club’ name.

One fan wrote, “Could they have possibly picked something more boring? I could’ve designed better jerseys in EASHL in 20 minutes.”



Another fan found the name ridiculous. The fan wrote, “Is that their official name? Because this is not soccer and it looks ridiculous.”

A third fan expressed disappointment with the lack of creativity shown by the Utah franchise. The fan wrote, “Way to get creative, not off to a good start.”

As, the team is changed from Arizona to Utah, an old Coyote fan felt so wronged by the name Utah has come up with. He wrote, “I can’t wait to officially become a Utah Hockey Club Player” doesn’t sound as good as “I’m a coyote”

Another fan believed “AI” could have done a better job than the whole Utah management as they came up with a name that AI would have done better. The fan wrote, “This is worse than AI”

Another fan expressed, “Couldn’t be any more sterile, uninspired, and “blah” if they tried.”

Arizona NHL team relocated to Utah with a new name

Meanwhile, the team relocated to Utah following years of ownership and arena troubles in Arizona when the organization was unable to acquire property or a new arrangement for a new facility. They spent the previous two seasons playing in a 5,000-seat collegiate hockey arena shared with Arizona State University.

The club will begin play in Utah this season and might be a fairly busy team in the summer, considering that it now has a legitimate ownership group, money to spend, huge salary-cap space, and many trade assets in the form of draft selections.

