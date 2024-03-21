‘Would Have Been Better if…’: James Harden Reveals Story Behind His Unusual Block Attempt on Kawhi Leonard

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers dominated over the Portland Trail Blazers. However, one peculiar moment involving James Harden caught everyone's attention on social media. Everyone was left puzzled about what Harden was trying to achieve.

In the third quarter of the match, Harden passed the ball to Kawhi Leonard in the corner and then surprisingly jumped out to challenge his teammate’s shot. Leonard managed to get a shot but missed. This unusual incident happened when the Clippers had a lead of 21 points over the Trail Blazers, making it all the more extraordinary.

Harden attempted to clarify his unusual decision following the Clippers' 116-103 victory in Portland.

"I was trying to bring some excitement to this team," Harden said. "I think these last few weeks have been a fog for us. I think every team goes through it.

So I think it was just me trying to create energy, and create a great vibe for this team. Maybe it would've been better if he had made the shot, but give them something to laugh about, some excitement.”

The Clippers were indeed in need of a mood-boosting act. They had a less-than-impressive record of 8-10 in their past 18 games going into Wednesday's match. Despite seeming like a probable No.1 seed in the Western Conference through December and January, they now risk falling to fifth. Although rare, surprising moves usually come from teams with a bit more leverage.

Embiid May Return When Harden Visits: Sixers' Chance to Shine?

The reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, might soon resume his presence on the court, having been incapacitated by a torn meniscus in his left knee since January 30th.

His absence has caused the Philadelphia 76ers astronomical anguish as they have found themselves staggering from loss to loss, settling at the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference. Coincidentally, as the 76ers anxiously wait for Embiid's return, James Harden - their traded former MVP - is slated to return to Philadelphia on the same day.

The announcement of Embiid's impending return came from the Sixers' head coach, Nick Nurse. According to Nurse, Embiid's recovery is gathering pace, having successfully transitioned to non-contact practice.

He will gradually regain his form and rhythm through 1-on-1 and 5-on-5 basketball drills before returning to competitive play. Though unable to play in tonight’s game against the Suns, Embiid could potentially be back in action next Wednesday, at home, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The coinciding return of James Harden adds an interesting subplot. The Sixers traded Harden to the LA Clippers last November after a highly publicized disagreement between him and the President of the team, Daryl Morey.

This will be the first confrontational encounter between the Clippers and Sixers this season, setting the stage for Harden’s potentially intimidating reception from disgruntled Philly fans. If Embiid indeed returns and guides the Sixers to a satisfying victory over Harden and his Clippers, it might serve as redemption from months of loss and ignominy.

