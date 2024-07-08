‘Would Literally Make My Aunt’s Night’: Ryan Garcia Cheers On Nate Diaz With Bizarre Request After Jorge Masvidal Win

Nate Diaz just schooled Jorge Masvidal in a ten-round boxing war! Remember that fight years ago where Masvidal got the win due to a cut? This time, Diaz rewrote history and emerged victorious. But the celebrations weren't just for Diaz's die-hard fans.

Another fighter jumped on the bandwagon, and his way of celebrating included a hilarious social media request. Ryan Garcia, the young boxing star known for his knockouts and drama, was there live to witness Diaz's comeback.

After the fight, Garcia took to Instagram to shower Diaz with praise. But then things got a little weird. What did Garcia say that had everyone buzzing? Did he challenge Diaz to a fight? Nope, something way more unexpected!

Garcia tries to score points with Diaz's biggest fan

Nate Diaz posted pictures of him flexing his biceps and snippets from the fight after his win over Jorge Masvidal on his Instagram. He captioned the post, "The show goes on..Next move comin."

Ryan Garcia's comment on Nate Diaz's Instagram was both endearing and unconventional. He wrote, "Hey Nate I'm your biggest fan. Please hit me back on my DMs. Would literally make my aunt's night. Btw she has a huge crush on you." This light-hearted plea came just after Diaz's thrilling victory over Jorge Masvidal, a win that not only showcased his resilience but also his strategic acumen in the ring.

As for the fight itself, it was proof to Diaz's endurance and tactical talent. From the opening bell, Diaz controlled the pace, skillfully maneuvering around Masvidal's aggressive attacks. As the rounds progressed, Diaz's ability to maintain pressure and land precise strikes became increasingly evident, culminating in a majority decision win that felt both redemptive and emphatic.

Interestingly, the victory seemed to resonate deeply with Garcia, whose ringside support transitioned into a social media shout-out that bridged the gap between boxing and MMA. Diaz and Masvidal combined threw 1394 punches, with Masvidal having a higher percentage of punches landing than Diaz.

Masvidal's discontent with the Judges' scorecards

After a competitive 10-round fight, the decision went to the judges, and Nate Diaz was awarded a majority decision . The scorecards read 98-92, 97-93, and 95-95 in favor of Diaz. However, Jorge Masvidal, who outstruck Diaz in every category except for 'jabs landed', was not pleased with the outcome.

Reflecting on the result, Masvidal expressed his confusion. "From what I saw I definitely hurt him more than he hurt me. I got way cleaner shots, especially to the body," he said. "He never even did anything to my body. I don't think he landed any meaningful punches. But eight rounds to two is f**king nuts. But whatever, it's California."

It was clear that the Miami native felt the judges got it wrong in his first professional boxing match since 2005.