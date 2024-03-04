During Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma Thunder, the Suns' defense seemingly undermined Josh Giddey and left him with 15 feet of open space. Despite the absence of any Suns player nearby, Giddey took a shot, only to miss it.

Immediately, the clip of Giddey's missed shot started making rounds on X (formerly Twitter). NBA fans wasted no time in reacting to the incident. Some took the opportunity to connect the dots to a past scandal involving Josh Giddey where the young player had an improper relationship with a minor. Specifically, claims allege that Josh had a one-night stand with a girl named Liv Cook in 2021. And, that he was supposedly unaware of her age during the intimate encounter.

FYI, Giddey didn’t face charges. The Newport Beach Police Department mentioned that they failed to corroborate any criminal activity.

"That’s how far he needs to be away from high schools,” one wrote.

“On and off the court, Josh Giddey not a shooter past 15,” wrote another fan.

“Nobody wants close to that predator,” wrote a third fan.



“I wouldn’t wanna go near that weirdo either,” commented a fourth fan.

Another fan wrote, “They’re playing him like he’s from little league basketball.”

Josh Giddey’s Statistics

Josh Giddey has played three NBA seasons for the Oklahoma Thunder.

Advertisement

2021-22 Season:

Team: OKC

Games Played (GP): 54

Games Started (GS): 54

Minutes per Game (MIN): 31.5

Field Goals Made (FGM): 5.2

Field Goals Attempted (FGA): 12.4

Field Goal Percentage (FG%): 41.9

3-Point Field Goals Made (3PM): 1.0

3-Point Field Goals Attempted (3PA): 3.9

3-Point Percentage (3P%): 26.3

Free Throws Made (FTM): 1.0

Free Throws Attempted (FTA): 1.5

Free Throw Percentage (FT%): 70.9

Offensive Rebounds (OREB): 1.8

Defensive Rebounds (DREB): 6.0

Total Rebounds (REB): 7.8

Assists (AST): 6.4

Steals (STL): 0.9

Blocks (BLK): 0.4

Turnovers (TOV): 3.2

Personal Fouls (PF): 1.6

Points (PTS): 12.5

2022-23 Season:

Team: OKC

GP: 76

GS: 76

MIN: 31.1

FGM: 7.1

FGA: 14.7

FG%: 48.2

3PM: 1.0

3PA: 3.1

3P%: 32.5

FTM: 1.4

FTA: 1.9

FT%: 73.1

OREB: 1.9

DREB: 5.9

REB: 7.9

AST: 6.2

STL: 0.8

BLK: 0.4

TOV: 2.8

PF: 1.9

PTS: 16.6

2023-24 Season:

Team: OKC

GP: 59

GS: 59

MIN: 24.5

FGM: 4.5

FGA: 10.1

FG%: 44.6

3PM: 0.9

3PA: 2.9

3P%: 32.6

FTM: 1.2

FTA: 1.4

FT%: 82.1

OREB: 1.3

DREB: 4.7

REB: 6.0

AST: 4.4

STL: 0.7

BLK: 0.6

TOV: 2.0

PF: 1.3

PTS: 11.2

Career Averages: