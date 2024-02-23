WPL 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, How to Watch, Injury Report, Lineups Predictions, and More

The Women’s Premier League 2024 is all set to get rolling from February 23 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with the inaugural clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, who were the runners-up last year.

A total of five teams- Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, will be contesting the league with an aim to take the trophy home.

The league will not feature some top cricketers from both India and other parts of the world. While players like Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Kate Cross, Meg Lanning Ellyse Perry etc. will be crossing the oceans to visit India for the second season of the league representing women's cricket, players like Harmanpreet Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma will be looking forward to scoring big at their home.

Where to watch WPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals- Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz- Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai indians- Bengaluru

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals- Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants- Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz- Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals- Bengaluru

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants- Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians- Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals- Bengaluru

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians- Delhi

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Delhi

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians- Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz- Delhi

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants- Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Delhi

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz- Delhi

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants- Delhi

When to watch WPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals- 7:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz- 7:30 PM

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai indians- 7:30 PM

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals- 7:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants- 7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz- 7:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals- 7:30 PM

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants- 7:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians- 7:30 PM

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals- 7:30 PM

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians- 7:30 PM

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 7:30 PM

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians- 7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz- 7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants- 7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 7:30 PM

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz- 7:30 PM

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- 7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants- 7:30 PM

How to watch WPL 2024?

Season 2 of the Women’s Premier League will be telecasted live on Sports 18 HD/SD.

Where will WPL 2024 be streamed?

Jio Cinema has acquired the streaming rights for WPL 2024,

When is WPL 2024 starting?

WPL 2024 will start on Friday, February 23.

WPL 2024 squad for all five teams:

Mumbai Indians:

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan.

Delhi Capitals:

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux.

UP Warriorz:

Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana.

Gujarat Giants:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan.

