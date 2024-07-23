WR Eric Decker’s Wife Jessie Wants ‘Smaller Implants’ After Giving Birth to 4th Child With Former NFL Star

Jessie James Decker has revealed that she hopes to replace her breast implants with a smaller size after giving birth to her fourth child with ex-NFL player Eric Decker earlier this year. The country singer provided an update on her breasts in a Q&A with fans over the weekend when one user asked whether she was still considering removing her implants completely.

“I have def thought a lot about it. my mom did and she’s really happy with it. i know [my sister] syd is going to as well,” she explained. “Do i really think i will end up doing it? probably not. will i get small implants? 100%.”

The brunette beauty, who also has children Vivianne, 10, and boys Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 6, with the sportsman, 37, quipped that she "enjoyed the playboy melons while [they] lasted," adding that they "look way more natural" after bottle-feeding her youngest son, Denver, born in February.

Jessie James Decker previously also got some breast reduction

Decker revealed on her Q&A that she had undergone a breast reduction and lift a few years ago, when "they were hanging down to my belly button" with "elastic" skin.

She said, “They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back … plus some. I feel great; I’m super happy with them and felt like a brand new woman when I was trying on our new @kittenish swim and loving the way they finally filled out the tops like I wanted”

However, in 2023, she suddenly became pregnant with their fourth child, complicating the implants further. Decker said that if she had known she was going to be pregnant again, she would not have "gone so big" with the implants since they "get massive" and "quadruple in size" when she ultimately starts breastfeeding.

“It was fun while it lasted. But phew dey bigz already and I’m over it. Give me some shmediumz,” she said at the moment.

Fortunately for the country singer, her former footballer spouse eventually had a vasectomy in May, so they shouldn't anticipate any more shocks very soon.

How did Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker meet?

Jessie and the former NFL player started dating in 2011, after meeting via mutual acquaintances. "I got a text from my girlfriend, who said, 'I'm having dinner with this guy I'm seeing, and this other guy just showed up, and he's stunning,'" she told Access Hollywood in 2013. "Show him a picture of me, and see if he's into it."

Eric got her number and texted her first, which made Jessie want to approach their relationship differently. “From now on, if a man wanted me, he was going to have to show it,” she wrote in her 2018 memoir, Just Jessie. “So I made Eric chase me.”

The pair got engaged in 2012 and married the next year in Colorado. They have three children, Vivianne in 2014, Eric Jr. in 2015, and Forrest in 2018. In August 2023, Jessie revealed that she was expecting her fourth child. Their third son, Denver, was born in February 2024.

