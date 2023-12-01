‘WrestleMania 40 baby’: Rumor of possible Stone Cold vs CM Punk match leaves WWE fans in a frenzy

The best in the world, CM Punk made his most anticipated return to WWE and erupted at Allstate Arena at the last pay-per-view of this year's Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Punk’s return can be now counted as one of the best WWE returns of all time.

Punk left WWE back in 2014. He last appeared in WWE at Royal Rumble 2014. The Second City Sviour left WWE on a sour note. He even revealed the reasons why he left WWE on Colt Cabana’s podcast.

WWE fans are excited to see when will CM Punk make his in-ring return and against whom. The most favorite first opponent CM Punk is named WWE’s current heavyweight champion Seth Rollins.

Reports previously suggested Seth Rollins and CM Punk can face each other either at Royal Rumble 2024 or at WrestleMania 40.

Some previous reports even suggested CM Punk would face WWE's undisputed champion The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in the future.

Now the recent report by Fightful suggests a dream opponent for CM Punk which left fans excited on social media, according to the report WWE is working on CM Punk vs Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Fans react to Stone Cold vs CM Punk

After the report went viral, pro wrestling fans were excited to see the dream match. Punk and Stone Cold had so much in common in their wrestling gimmick. They both are considered the rebel champions of WWE.

A fan by the name of Jon Mies on X (formerly known as Twitter) quoted under the report, “Ohh yeah WrestleMania 40.”

Another fan suggested his fantasy booking, “Royal Rumble 2024, imagine Punk beats Austin and wins the Rumble on the same night.”

Another fan on X (formerly Twitter), by the name of Richard Whiting, quotes, “Oh my god... the promos... make it happen. The WWE2K promo back in like 2013 alone was amazing.”

Stone Cold retired early in 2003 after a serious neck injury and multiple knee injuries. The Rattlesnake made the most awaited return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens.

Austin 3:16 was also one of the favorites to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

What will be your reaction to Stone Cold vs. CM Punk? Comment down below.

