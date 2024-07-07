WrestleMania 40 Documentary Was Delayed to Protect The Rock's Image, Says Former WWE Star

This year’s showcase of immortal WrestleMania XL was undeniably one of the best Manias of all time. Multiple reasons contributed to crafting WrestleMania 40 as one of the best in history, from The Rock’s return and turning heel to Cody Rhodes finishing his story to the end of Roman Reigns’s iconic four-year reign.

After the end of WrestleMania 40, WWE announced they would launch a behind-the-scenes documentary about crafting storylines for WrestleMania 40 and all major unexpected twists from the entry of The Rock, removal of Cody Rhodes to the fans turning back at The Rock to bring Cody Rhodes back to the main event picture, till the comeback of Cody in storyline heel turn of The Rock to the Cody Rhodes winning championship and more.

However, WWE kept delaying the documentary, and after a long wait this week, WWE finally released it. Fans rated the documentary as mediocre and expressed that there was nothing worth waiting for.

Recently, while having a fun chat with the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE star Matt Morgan expressed that the documentary was nothing special. Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Triple H, and reports already mentioned all the points in the documentary.

Matt Morgan then went on to present his theory on WWE kept delaying the documentary, “It was all stuff we heard Cody say, we’ve heard Hunter say, we’ve heard Rock say."

He continued, “There was no new news out of this. So, it tells me they waited almost three months because they were editing some of the other more like, some of the more sizzle component of it where I’m sure they had video footage of Rock coming back going like, ‘What the f**k, they’re booing me?! What?! What kinda sh*t is this?!’ Maybe, you know, that kinda stuff.”

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2024

WWE is currently all set and geared up to host the 12th edition of Money in the Bank pay-per-view; this year’s Money in the Bank 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE enthusiasts want to make sure to watch the chaotic Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view; the card is spectacularly stacked and locked with top superstars, including Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Solo Sikoa, Tiffany Stratton, IYO Sky, Seth Rollins, Damien Priest, Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker and many more.



WWE is widely regarded as the biggest professional wrestling brand in the world. The product is telecast in more than 180 countries, dubbed in 30 languages, and entertains 1 billion households weekly.

WWE fanatics can catch all the action on their regional WWE streaming partners; here is the compilation of some of the major WWE viewing regions and their information.

Places: Ireland and the UK

Streaming partner: WWE Network

Price: £34.99 pounds

Time: midnight UK Time

Places: USA

Streaming partner: Peacock

Price: $5.99 per month

Time: 7 PM ET

Places: India

Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

Time: 3:30 PM IST

