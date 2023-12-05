WrestleMania 40 spoiler: Will Roman Reigns lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes?

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is currently the longest-reigning, undisputed universal champion of WWE. Reigns captured the Universal Championship in 2020 and then managed to capture the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Brock Lesnar.

The head of the table has been holding the universal championship for almost 1200 days. And been the undisputed universal champion for the last 600+ days.

He has main-evented the last three WrestleMania championships and stood tall each time in a row. At WrestleMania 39 Reigns defended his title against Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is again the favorite to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. for the undisputed universal championship.

Fans are speculating whether Roman Reigns will retain his title or Cody Rhodes will finish his story.

A report by Xero News suggests that Cody Rhodes will again lose to Roman Reigns, and Reigns is expected to carry the Undisputed Universal Championship for one or two more years.

And Cody Rhodes will go after the world heavyweight champion is expected to face Randy Orton in 2024.

ALSO READ: Massive main events planned for WWE WrestleMania 40 featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk and more

Advertisement

Major opponent for Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024

Roman Reigns last defended his undisputed universal championship against megastar LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Chied successfully defended his undisputed universal championship, and the defense was stated as his last title defense of this year.

Reigns is advertised to appear on the December 15 edition of SmackDown. To build his next major match at Royal Rumble 2024.

According to some previous reports, Reigns will defend his title at the Royal Rumble in 2024. And the most favorite opponent is former WWE Champion Randy Orton. Orton was attacked by the bloodline in the recent edition of SmackDown.

After the attack, Orton signed the SmackDown contract and issued an open challenge to the undisputed universal champion Roman Reigns.

ALSO READ: After Seth Rollins, WWE plans for CM Punk to feud with Roman Reigns: Repor