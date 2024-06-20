Wrestling Insider Reveals Shane McMahon Reached Out to AEW Stars To Discuss Possible Move Amid WWE Absence

It’s been a while since WWE fans have heard the “Here Comes the Money” entrance theme in WWE. Shane McMahon, son of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, has not made an appearance in WWE since WrestleMania 39. While everyone is contemplating his WWE return, there’s a rumor gaining traction that Shane might show up at WWE’s rival firm, AEW, someday.

Though there is no substantial proof of this development happening, the buzz in the wrestling world is considerable since it’s coming from an insider who said that Shane McMahon himself reached out to AEW stars to discuss his move to the company.

Did Shane McMahon reach out to AEW to discuss a move?

Conrad Thompson and Jim Ross were discussing Shane McMahon’s potential move to AEW amid his prolonged WWE absence on the Grilling JR podcast. Thompson revealed that Shane did reach out to AEW wrestlers to discuss the idea.

He said, “There was a friend of ours. He went out of his way to text me, 'Hey, that’s not as crazy as you think. I know for sure that Shane McMahon has reached out to wrestlers on the AEW roster to at least hypothetically discuss the idea.'”

Though it might sound absurd that the son of a WWE owner and once a prominent wrestler in the company would even think of transitioning to the rival firm, anything can happen in the world of wrestling.

What did Jim Ross say about Shane McMahon’s move to AEW?

The former WWE commentator, who has spent significant time at the Stamford-based promotion, said that moving to AEW is a decision only Shane McMahon could answer. Ross tried to shed light on the fact that there might be ramifications of this move, as Tony Khan’s firm is a hardcore rival of WWE today, and AEW accused WWE of leaking false numbers to undermine its credibility.

“Shane and Tony Khan being together, how would that work creatively? Heck, who knows? That might be great, but in any event that will he come back in AEW for some reason?That all depends on Shane and what he wants to do,” Ross said.

Shane McMahon was recently spotted enjoying a baseball game with the New York Yankees. He has been away from WWE for more than a year, and, quite surprisingly, he also did not make any appearances at WrestleMania 40. Let’s see if Shane goes to AEW for some time.