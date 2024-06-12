Wrestling Legend Reveals Hilarious Two-Decade-Old Grudge Against Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has made a significant impact since his main roster debut on Raw. The 26-year-old star has displayed nothing but sheer dominance over his opponents. It’s worth noting that Breakker is a second-generation star, as he is the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner. Hence, Breakker has wrestling ingrained in his DNA.

Interestingly, a wrestling legend working closely with Breakker’s father recently revealed that he has a two-decade-old score to settle with the rising powerhouse of WWE. The star in question is wrestling veteran Disco Inferno.

Disco Inferno reveals his hilarious real-life heat with Bron Breakker

While speaking on Keepin’ It 100 OFFICIAL, the WCW legend Disco Inferno jokingly disclosed his real-life tension with Breakker. Inferno claimed a young Bron Brakker threw rocks at him when he was heading to a wrestling show with Breakker’s dad, Rick Steiner. Considering Inferno’s feuds with Rick Steiner from the WCW days, a young Breakker would have really felt the urge to mess with Inferno.

The former two-time WCW Television Champion further humorously relayed that he intends to “finish” his “story” with Bron Breakker. He stated, “Me and Bron Breakker need to finish our story because he threw rocks at me when I went over there with me, and Rick Steiner was going to a show in North Carolina, and Bron [Breakker] threw rocks. Many years—20 years in the making. I think 18 years."

Breakker has currently gone rogue, as he is on a warpath. After being denied an opportunity in the King of the Ring tournament, Breakker wreaked havoc on Raw to prove a point to Adam Pearce. He also got suspended after viciously attacking Kale Dixon.

On the latest edition of Raw, Breakker made a statement by vanquishing Ilja Dragunov in a one-on-one match. His display of dominance continued backstage as he put Ricochet through a windshield, potentially writing him off from WWE TV.

Bron Breakker’s WWE creative plans have significantly been altered

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, the WWE management has massive expectations from Breakker. As a result, his future creative plans have been massively altered. In addition, Breakker is poised to be a key player as WWE Raw finds a new home on Netflix 2025.

At this rate, there’s no telling who Breakker victimizes next. We will have to wait and see.