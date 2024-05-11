Wrestling Legend Says THIS on Stephanie McMahon’s Future WWE Appearance After WrestleMania 40

This year’s WrestleMania took off with a huge surprise, which was the sudden appearance of former WWE Chairperson Stephanie McMahon at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The ‘Billion Dollar Princess’ had been absent from WWE since January 2023, when she stepped down from the co-CEO post, which is right when Vince McMahon forcibly made his way into the company to ensure the sale of the WWE to the Endeavor group.

When inside the ring, Stephanie McMahon cheered up the crowd on the Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. And then she left. It was then expected that now since Stephanie has made her appearance, she might be involved in further WWE stories as well. But she disappeared after that.

Former WWE Legend Kevin Nash has now spoken about it. He has contended that it was just a special appearance of Stephanie and she shall not be more involved in the affairs of WWE.

What did Kevin Nash say?

During the recent edition of the 'Kliq This' podcast, Nash outrightly shut down the idea of Stephanie McMahon further appearing in WWE. He said that it is not because it would not be appropriate for her, but because of the fact that she is a mother of three daughters.

"They've got one that's getting ready for college, but there's still two ... Steph's a mom, man,” Wrestling Inc quoted Kevin Nash from his podcast. Nash somewhat states logic because WWE is under the creative control of Triple H, and in the so-called, ‘new era’ of WWE, she might not find a place too soon.

In fact, reports said that her presence even at WrestleMania 40 was kept secret from many people. Her name emerging in the Vince McMahon sexual trafficking lawsuit might be one of the reasons why it was kept a secret.

What was Stephanie McMahon’s involvement in Vince McMahon’s case?

Stephania was named as corporate officer No.3 in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit that was filed against Vince McMahon in January 2024. She has been referenced in ambiguous terms in the lawsuit, where it was mentioned that Stephanie indeed had knowledge of Vince McMahon’s sexual encounters with Janel Grant.

It also stated that Stephanie in meetings also used to ask Grant to sit beside her. She was named along with other corporate officers in the WWE alongside President Nick Khan and COO Brad Plum.