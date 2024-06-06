Wrestling Veteran Reveals the Lucrative Financial Potential of Being a WWE Manager

There’s no denying that WWE has created thousands of jobs worldwide. But everybody dreams of working for the largest wrestling powerhouse. And the money it pays is a significant factor. While it’s no secret that major WWE stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and many others made a fortune from their careers in WWE, nobody talks about the money backstage employees and wrestling managers make.

During a recent interview, a former WWE star and manager shared insights about the financial dynamics of being a manager of a wrestling juggernaut.

Nunzio reveals his financially fruitful time in WWE as a manager

Nunzio is a veteran in the business who has worn many hats. The 52-year-old is notably remembered for his stint in WWE as the manager of the faction F.B.I. While speaking with Steve Fall from Ringside News, the former Cruiserweight Champion relayed how financially rewarding it was to be a WWE manager.

According to him, he was signed for a six-figure contract, which means his guaranteed earnings were at least $100,000 a year. But touring more frequently and doing more shows increased his chances of earning far more than he was contracted to.

He told the outlet, “If I’m on the road every night, you’re making, you’re making money. You make a lot more than your salary if they gave it to you. If they guarantee you 100 grand a year and you work 208 days a year, which is pretty much a full schedule depending on what your guarantee was, if your guarantee was 100,000, you can make 310,000 even though they only guaranteed to pay you 100,000.

So, if your contract started in January and you get $100,000 a year, you take it in payment, so you’re getting paid for every show that you’re working in pay-per-view.”

Judging by what Nunzio relayed, he could theoretically take a break if he earned his guaranteed money early in the year by putting in the extra work. He also admitted that his massive payday was attributed to participating in big events like WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble. Overall, Nunzio’s experience in WWE shows the exponential financial potential for a wrestling manager.

Nunzio says he had a good relationship with Vince McMahon

During Nunzio’s time in WWE, he rubbed elbows with major stars like The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan (Mr. America), and many others. This meant that Nunzio was closely working with Vince McMahon due to his involvement in top storylines. Further in the interview, Nunzio detailed his relationship with his former boss, Vince McMahon.

Despite McMahon’s stern reputation, Nunzio had nothing but good things to say about WWE’s former patriarch. Nonetheless, Nunzio was released from his WWE contract in 2008. It’s safe to bet that he made decent money from his time in the company.