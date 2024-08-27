‘WTF Happened to America’: CeeDee Lamb’s Salary From USD 34 Million Per Year Contract After Tax Surprises Fans

CeeDee Lamb’s $136 million contract is everything that the fans can think about, especially after the taxation amount on it unveiled. The Cowboys’ WR’s remaining income after filing the taxes from his $34 million yearly income would be about 18.6 million dollars: $12.6 million in federal taxes, $1 million in jock tax, $1M in agent fees, and $800,000 in FICA/Medicare. All of this despite no state income tax.

Fans are appalled by the fact that Lamb will have to pay almost 50% of his income in tax and will only get the remaining 50% of his earned income to use. They are taking over social media by storm, by flooding the comment section of MLB Football, who posted the calculation on X.

“$13 million in taxes is insane wtf happened to America,” a fan commented on the post, pointing out his frustration with the heavy taxation policies.

Another fan made a comment laced with sarcasm, highlighting the taxation policies draining people’s incomes. “Yep, that’s how taxes work guys.” accompanied by a smiling emoji to signify his sarcasm.

“If he was in NY or CA it would be even less. He should be happy to be playing in TX,” another fan pointed out the even worse taxation policies in other states.

Another fan did not mince his words, claiming that this was “straight up theft and it just goes to waste for the most part.” Continuing further with his complaint, his fan gave a little trivia fact about history, stating, “America used to not have an income tax until 1913 and even then the top bracket was only 7%. It also explains why players need to fight for every dollar they can from teams.”

Another fan threw some light on the stark contrast between the debt rates and the high amount of taxes saying, “Federal Income Taxes are too high, but they’re nowhere compared to the tax rate that will be paid by future generations unless we address our debt and unfunded debt obligations of $35.2 Trillion and $218.5 Trillion.”

The ones speaking up against the high tax rates were also pointing out that CeeDee Lamb would have to pay further tax on whatever investments, like buying jewelry or real estate properties, that he would purchase out of the remaining money.

The calculations not only called for engagement in the fans but also prompted them to call for action, especially with the presidential elections just around the corner, creating more awareness among the crowds before they make a choice. People are raising more and more issues like this to be addressed before they elect their new president.