WWE 2K24 cover star: Three names that could likely end up as face of the upcoming game

2K Games, the official gaming partner of WWE, has been producing games for the wrestling organization for almost a decade now. Their inaugural WWE game, WWE 2K14, was followed by the latest edition, WWE 2K23, which was released on March 14, 2023.

Each year, 2K Games releases new WWE games featuring updated rosters, new features, and additional game modes. Last year, WWE introduced major match types like War Games and added new arenas such as Clash at the Castle, WrestleMania 38, and more.

A significant annual update in the game franchise revolves around the cover superstar and the showcase. Last year, players had the opportunity to revisit the iconic career of John Cena, who also graced the cover of the WWE 2K23 series.

Looking ahead, there are possibilities for the top three names that could grace this year's cover: Brock Lesnar, Bray Wyatt, and Cody Rhodes.

The reason why these stars are likely to be the cover stars of WWE 2K24

Brock Lesnar as the cover star of WWE 2K24

Brock Lesnar, the former WWE champion, undoubtedly stands as the biggest name in the company, boasting a highly successful run. Beyond dominating the world of pro wrestling, Lesnar made history by becoming the first WWE champion to also claim the UFC title. With rumors swirling about his potential retirement, WWE 2K24 could pay tribute to this living legend by featuring his iconic career as the showcase in the game and placing him on the cover.

Bray Wyatt as the cover star of WWE 2K24

As for Bray Wyatt, the WWE star and former champion tragically passed away this year, sending shockwaves through the world of pro wrestling. Recognized as one of the best in the industry, Wyatt had a brief but impactful run in WWE, facing off against top names like Undertaker, John Cena, and Roman Reigns. WWE 2K24 could honor Wyatt's legacy by featuring him as the cover star, providing fans with a chance to revisit his iconic career and offering the best tribute to the late wrestler.

Cody Rhodes as the cover star of WWE 2K24

On the other hand, American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, who recently made a triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, is another strong contender for the cover of WWE 2K24. A fan favorite and reportedly the highest merchandise seller of the year, Rhodes is particularly popular among the younger audience, aligning well with 2K Games' main market. With rumors circulating about Rhodes potentially winning the WWE Undisputed championship from Roman Reigns, he emerges as a heavy favorite for this year's game cover.

