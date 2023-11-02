WWE 2K24 to honor Bray Wyatt’s legacy with special feature dedicated to late superstar: Report

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death

Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt tragically passed away this year. He was one of the top stars in the WWE brand. Wyatt made his long-awaited return at Extreme Rules 2022 and wrestled his last match against megastar LA Knight at SummerSlam 2023.

However, suddenly, Wyatt stepped out of the ring, and it was later revealed that he was medically unfit to wrestle and needed rest to recover.

On August 24th, news broke that shocked the pro wrestling world. The head of creative at WWE, Triple H, revealed that Bray Wyatt had passed away at the age of 36, and the cause of his death was a heart attack.

Fans and his fellow superstars paid tribute to him and were saddened and shocked by his sudden death.

Now, WWE gaming partner 2K Games is planning a special tribute for Bray Wyatt in this year's edition of the game WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K24: Bray Wyatt Edition

2K Games has been creating WWE games since 2013, starting with their first installment, WWE 2K14. They consistently release a new game each year, with the latest being WWE 2K23, featuring John Cena as the cover star. The game celebrated Cena's career through a special showcase mode, allowing players to experience the most significant matches of his wrestling journey.

Recent reports suggest that WWE and 2K Games are planning a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt by selecting him as the cover star for this year's WWE 2K24 game. The game could potentially showcase key moments from Bray Wyatt's career, allowing players to relive his most memorable achievements.

This year's game might also include a special showcase mode dedicated to Bray Wyatt, enabling players to step into his shoes and revisit the best moments throughout his career. Fans can anticipate playing as various iterations of Bray Wyatt, including Husky Harris, Bray Wyatt Eater of the World, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, and the latest version of Bray Wyatt.

