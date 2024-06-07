WWE 2K25 Potential Release Timeframe Revealed As Game Goes Into Development; Find Out What Take-Two Said

There’s some good news for WWE game lovers. And it isn’t a rumor but an update by the makers themselves. The work on WWE 2K25 has started. 2K’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has confirmed that the work on WWE 2K25 is well underway. The game is scheduled to release by the end of the current fiscal year; March 2025.

The update was shared by SmackTalks on the micro-blogging website, X, which mentioned the release of WWE 2K25 before the end of March 2025. The news of 2K25 coming next year is also uplifting for WWE fans because it’s been only three months since 2K24 was released.

However, there might be another big surprise this time. WWE 2K25, along with releasing PS5, XBOX, and other consoles might also see a release on Nintendo this time.



Will WWE 2K24 release on Nintendo?

Nintendo might be a console for the yesteryear WWE fans, but it was still a rage. The gaming console maker had said that before the end of Fiscal 2025, it would bring out a console that would be powerful enough to carry modern WWE games.

Apart from WWE 2K Battlegrounds, 2K has only released one WWE game on Nintendo Switch, which was WWE 2K18. But it appears that Nintendo might have upgraded its device to carry the WWE 2K25 game for the fans.

2K18 on the Nintendo Switch was a huge success. It sold more than 140 million units. Bringing a new device that lets fans play the latest WWE game, will sell a huge number of consoles as well as bring new customers to 2K.



Is WWE 2K24 a success?

WWE 2K24 has so far been received very well by the fans. The fans have taken a special liking to the characters of The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley. Roman Reigns might not have been active in WWE since WrestleMania 40, but he has been dominating the charts in the game.

Roman Reigns has the current number 1 rating in the game with a score of 97. The Rock comes in second with a rating of 96. The third spot is held by Mami, Rhea Ripley, who has a rating of 96.



