WWE 2K25 Release Date Announced: Key Details You Need to Know

2K Games is WWE's official gaming partner and has been creating exciting games for WWE for a long time. Their first collaboration was on WWE 2K14, and it's been almost 12 years since 2K Games started releasing WWE games annually.

The latest release, WWE 2K24, received widespread acclaim from fans and critics worldwide. 2K Games has been delivering excellent games for the last three years, with WWE 2K22 marking the successful comeback of the franchise. WWE 2K20, however, was a massive failure and faced significant criticism.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next edition, WWE 2K25. Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of 2K Games and Rockstar Games, has revealed their schedule for the upcoming year, including the release date for WWE 2K25.

According to Take-Two Interactive's Q1 FY2025 call, WWE 2K25 will be released in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, meaning it will be available before March 31. The company stated that WWE 2K24 has increased the franchise's profitability and received high ratings and praise from experts.

WWE 2K25 is expected to be released on all platforms, including older consoles like the PS4, as well as new-generation consoles like the PS5 and PC. Favorite cover stars include CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

ALSO READ: Why Is Paul Heyman Not With Roman Reigns? Exploring Potential Reasons

The game roster will include multiple new superstars, including Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and numerous new faces in the company.

Advertisement

One of the most talked-about aspects of 2K Games is who will be the game's cover superstar each year. Last year, the most popular names for WWE 2K24 were The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and Cody Rhodes.

In the end, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, was the official cover star for WWE 2K24, while Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were the cover superstars for the deluxe edition of WWE 2K24. Here is the list of all WWE 2K Games and their cover superstars:

WWE 2K14- The Rock WWE 2K15- John Cena WWE 2K16- Steve Austin WWE 2K17- Brock Lesnar WWE 2K18- Seth Rollins WWE 2K19- AJ Styles WWE 2K20- Becky Lynch & Roman Reigns WWE 2K22- Rey Mysterio WWE 2K23- John Cena WWE 2K24- Cody Rhodes (Standard edition) WWE 2K24- Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley (Deluxe edition)

The next buzz will be around WWE 2K25 and who will be on its cover. Some of the names currently being discussed as potential cover stars for WWE 2K25 are, firstly, CM Punk. The reason behind this is that CM Punk has been an enormous fan favorite.

Advertisement

The next WrestleMania will be significant for CM Punk, as he will aim for the main event at WrestleMania 41. He'll have a lot of hype around him during the release of WWE 2K25, just like Cody Rhodes had during the release of WWE 2K24.

The second name is none other than Roman Reigns. This year is going to be monumental for Roman Reigns as he'll be competing against his own family, the New Bloodline, and most likely against The Rock at WrestleMania 41. Having Roman Reigns as the cover star could be a big move for WWE 2K25, as he'll have massive momentum around him. His Jordan Bloodline shoes will also be released at the same time .

Share your thoughts on the release of WWE 2K25 and who you think will be the face of WWE 2K25 in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Why Did Cody Rhodes Quit AEW? Find Out