WWE announces first major Premium Live event in Germany, Bash in Berlin scheduled for next year

For an extended period, WWE has been steadily expanding its territory beyond the United States. Over the years, WWE has successfully cultivated a massive fan base globally, hosting some of its most triumphant shows outside the U.S. Prominent examples include the Crown Jewel events in the Middle East, the Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom, and Backlash in Puerto Rico. Notably, WWE recently staged a live show in India.

Furthermore, WWE has already unveiled a multitude of lineups for the upcoming year. In a noteworthy development, WWE is set to hold the Elimination Chamber this year in Australia. Adding to the global spectacle, WWE has announced a major event in Germany, the WWE Bash in Berlin. They informed fans through their social media channels, marking the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Germany. The venue for this historic occasion is the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

What to expect from the event of the WWE Bash in Berlin?

Whenever WWE ventures into a new territory for a show outside the United States, they strategically choose a native star to headline the event, fostering a stronger connection with the local audience. Numerous examples abound, ranging from Drew McIntyre headlining Clash at the Castle to the compelling matchup of Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Upon examining the roster, two standout stars emerge as potential hometown attractions: Ludwig Kaiser of The Imperium hails from Germany, making the faction a plausible choice to headline the Bash in Berlin pay-per-view. Notably, Gunther, the Intercontinental Champion and leader of Imperium, boasts the distinction of being the longest-reigning Intercontinental champion of all time.

As of now, there have been no official announcements regarding which superstar will grace the show.

