WWE Announces Massive Venue Partnership With Indiana Sports Corp for 2025, Months After USD 5 Bn Deal With Netflix

Over the years, WWE has engaged in various partnerships and collaborations, reaching new heights as the global wrestling juggernaut. Aside from its longstanding broadcasting partnerships with USA Network and Fox and its lucrative hosting agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, WWE has announced another profitable venue deal bound to rake in a lot of money.

The Stamford-based company has officially partnered with Indiana Sports Corp to host their premium live events like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam. This partnership indicates WWE’s commitment to expanding its reach to create an awesome experience for the WWE Universe.

WWE set to bring major premium live events to Indianapolis

As mentioned, Indianapolis, known as the motorsport capital of the world, is now set to be the home for WWE’s flagship events in 2025.

WWE issued an official statement on their website, stating, ”STAMFORD, Conn. & INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., June 24, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Indiana Sports Corp today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that will bring WWE’s three largest stadium events – WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble – to Indianapolis.”

It further stated, “Kicking off with Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, Lucas Oil Stadium will host all three Premium Live Events, including a two-night SummerSlam and two-night WrestleMania in future years.”

As stated, the first step of this partnership will see Royal Rumble emanate from Lucas Oil Stadium on February 1, 2025. It’s worth noting that WWE traditionally hosts Royal Rumble in January. Furthermore, the agreement will also see the SummerSlam stadium event become a two-night affair like WrestleMania and be held at the same venue.

This move will have a positive impact on WWE’s worldwide influence and significantly contribute to Indiana’s tourism and local economy. The report also stated that WWE’s weekly shows, Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and other live shows, will also be held in cities such as Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville.

“Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and WWE Live Events will emanate from arenas across Indiana, including Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville throughout the partnership,” stated WWE’s report.

All in all, WWE is set to boost Indianapolis as a top city for future WWE shows.

WWE announced its $5 billion deal with Netflix earlier this year

Earlier in January 2024, WWE announced its ten-year deal worth $5 billion that would see the company’s flagship show, Raw, find a new home on Netflix.

The agreement also covers the international telecast of additional WWE events and specials like SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events. The deal is set to begin in January 2025, broadcasting a weekly three-hour live show, Raw, domestically.

Nonetheless, WWE is continuing to carve a way to a bright future for itself, changing the landscape of sports entertainment. At this rate, we will have to wait and see what else develops.