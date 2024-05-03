WWE Backlash 2024 Reddit Stream: How to Watch Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles? DEETS

After the mega-success of WrestleMania XL, WWE is all set to host the second international show of this year, WWE Backlash 2024. The event is the first edition of a new era in WWE after Cody Rhodes finished his story of becoming the first champion of his family. Fans witness the end of Roman Reigns's iconic four year long championship run as The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL.

With Cody Rhodes winning the championship, WWE has entered a new era. At Backlash pay per view, Cody Rhodes will defend his WWE Undisputed Championhsip agasint former WWE champion AJ Styles.

On the other hand, Newly crowned WWE Heavyweight champion Damien Priest will defend his championship against the main event Jey Uso. WWE Women Champion Bayley will defend her championship against former WWE Women champion Naomi, and former WWE NXT women champion Tiffany Stratton in a triple threat match.

WWE Backlash pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France.

Can You Watch WWE Backlash 2024 for Free?

Fans often look for different alternatives to watch WWE pay-per-view weekly for free, and hours before WWE Backlash 2024, one of the most asked questions is whether fans can watch Backlash 2024 for free on Reddit.

Unfortunately, the answer to the question of whether fans can watch WWE Backlash 2024 for free on Reddit is No; WWE products are exclusive to their paid streaming partners, and only they can stream WWE to their platform. Streaming WWE shows on third-party platforms like Reddit, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and others is against the copyright policy of WWE and third-party apps.

However, fans can watch WWE shows weekly on their regional WWE streaming partner; here is the list of some important regions and their streaming partners.

Places: USA

Streaming partner: Peacock

Price: $5.99 per month

Places: India

Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

Places: Ireland and the UK

Streaming partner: WWE Network

Price: £34.99 pounds

