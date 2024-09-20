WWE Backstage Reaction On Vince McMahon’s Upcoming Netflix Docuseries

Trigger Warning: The article contains a brief mention of sexual assault

The upcoming Netflix docuseries on former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has unnerved many people in the company. The general perception so far is that people aren’t concerned about WWE backstage, but in real life, they are.

According to renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, the reaction at WWE backstage is negative. It has been a concern for the ones who are pro-vince and also those who are anti-Vince.

For pro-Vince people, they worry that the six-part docuseries will indeed show the dark side of McMahon’s character, which would uncover several of his misdeeds. On the other hand, the anti-Vince people would not like the fact that Vince McMahon’s business acumen and his achievements would be shown on the show.

While speaking on his Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said, “I know that there are people who are in WWE who are not happy with it. I don't know how fair it is to Vince, but there are people there—these are pro-Vince people (who aren't happy), but if it was a fair documentary, how could they be? We'll see, but I am certain that the people who are really, really anti-Vince will not be happy (either)."

Many critics of Vince McMahon consider this documentary to be the final nail in the coffin of Vince McMahon. The former WWE Chairman has received massive public backlash ever since the sexual trafficking lawsuit was filed against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant in January 2024.

Grant, who started working with WWE in 2019, has alleged that Vince McMahon not only sexually assaulted her in the three years of her employment but also trafficked her to other men in the company, including former Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis. She has also alleged that McMahon also, by force, sent her to a wellness clinic, where the doctors known to Vince McMahon prescribed her undisclosed pills.

Ahead of the release of the Netflix docuseries, Janel Grant has also hired a top PR firm, SKDC, to manage the social media perception after the release of the docuseries. The firm also later released a statement backing Janel Grant and her claims and said that it would defend its client, Janel Grant, against the injustice she has endured at the hands of Vince McMahon.

