WWE Backstage Reaction to Logan Paul’s Viral Dog Controversy Revealed: Report

Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul lost his championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024 and has since been caught up in several controversies.

Recently, a four-year-old clip from Logan Paul’s YouTube channel went viral. In the video, Logan Paul's dog, Broley, jumps off a boat into the water, and Logan rescues him. Fans have accused Logan Paul of deliberately pushing his dog into the water for content.

Some WWE fans have wondered if Logan Paul is facing backstage heat in WWE due to his recent controversies, including his comments about Imane Khelif, his lawsuit against CoffeeZilla, and now the viral video involving his dog.

According to Ringside WWE’s backstage report podcast, Logan Paul is not facing any backlash from WWE over these issues. The report stated, "No, it was also four years ago."

In response to the backlash over the old video, Logan Paul addressed the issue with a comment: "We would NEVER, EVER, EVER push Broley off the boat. He jumped, and a hand was behind him, petting him. When he jumped, we attempted to grab him, but FOR A FACT, we did not push him. Watch his body language, and you can clearly see a self-induced jump from the little mutt. Thanks for coming to my TED Talk."

The former US Champion even posted an HD slow-motion video explaining that he was patting his dog to calm him down, debunking the false accusations.

Advertisement

Logan Paul is currently out of action with no updates on his WWE return. He is expected to be away from WWE TV for a short period as he is about to become the father of a daughter in the coming days.

A new tag team match is being pitched for Logan Paul, where he would team up with Machine Gun Kelly against The Viper Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. The talks began after MGK revealed on Logan Paul’s Impulsive Podcast that he had confronted Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2024.

Later, Kevin Owens, who powerbombed MGK off the stage in 2015, posted a picture of himself and Randy Orton together as a team with Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly as a team, hinting at the potential match.

SummerSlam 2024 was Logan Paul’s last appearance, but there is a possibility WWE could book a match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens versus Logan Paul and Machine Gun Kelly at an upcoming PLE. SummerSlam 2024 was a standout show with some of the best matches on the card, each with a perfect conclusion. Following the success of SummerSlam 2024, WWE is gearing up for the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event.

Advertisement

The event will feature some of the most popular superstars, including WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, and many more.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Richest WWE Wrestlers in 2024