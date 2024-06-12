WWE Backstage Reaction To Sexyy Red's Arrest Revealed; Will She Appear on NXT again?

Rapper Sexyy Red’s further appearances in WWE might be in jeopardy. After her arrest on June 8 at the Newark Liberty International Airport, primarily due to a brawl, Sexyy Red’s WWE appearances might go for a toss.

The altercation took place on June 8, while on June 9, Sexyy Red was indeed present at the NXT Battleground 2024 as the guest host of the event. But will she be able to make further appearances in WWE after this controversy?

According to an update by Fightful Select, those in NXT and WWE do not think that this arrest would prevent Sexyy Red’s appearances on WWE programming in the future. The report also said that there are plans for further appearances of Sexyy Red.

Still, the arrest of Sexyy Red did come as a surprise to WWE officials, who were unaware of the incident that took place the morning before the NXT battleground.

How was Sexxy Red involved in the fight at the airport?

TMZ Sports reported that the fight allegedly started due to another person clicking pictures of Sexyy Red without permission. The CCTV footage obtained by TMZ shows that Sexyy Red is holding a metallic rod against a bunch of people around her.

But before she attempted to hit it, she was seen being knocked down by another person. It was basically a fight between two groups at the airport, and the police, when they arrived, took custody of everybody, including Sexyy Red.

She was later released and traveled to Las Vegas on Sunday, where NXT Battleground was held at the UFC Apex. It was also reported that Red was charged with disorderly conduct, while other participants were booked for assault charges.

Sexy Redd speaks about the fight incident

After her release, the recording artist took to Instagram to give her side of the story. However, that wasn’t an explanation but a dig at those with whom she had a brawl. She wrote that she was ready to replace the phones of those with whom she got into a fight at the airport.

She wrote, “To the people that were in that altercation at the airport, please dm me so I can replace your phone.” The rapper doesn’t have any guilt of being engaged in a physical brawl, and she is unapologetic for her act.

