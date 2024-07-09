WWE Backstage Reaction To Tanga Loa’s Botched Low-Blow To Kevin Owens Revealed

It wouldn’t be wrong to call WWE’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view a ‘Comedy of Errors.’ While the event turned out to be the biggest crowd-filled WWE pay-per-view in Toronto, the botches during the show were a bit embarrassing. And one of the botches which the fans found amusing was Bloodline’s botch during the main event of the show.

During the end of the match, Tanga Loa had to deliver a low blow to Kevin Owens while he attempted to take a pile-driver to Tama Tonga. However, Tanga Loa missed the first blow, accidentally hitting Owens on his hip, while in the second attempt, he ended up hitting Tama Tonga on his head. It was perceived that this second terrible botch of the night would attract heat for Tanga Loa. However, the reaction is the opposite of what the fans think.

What is WWE’s backstage reaction to Bloodline’s botch?

According to Fightful Select, there was a lot of light-hearted joking backstage in the WWE. “There was a lot of light-hearted joking backstage at #MITB about Tanga Loa accidentally punching Kevin Owens in the ass, then hitting Tama Tonga in the head on the low blow attempt,” Fightful Select reported.

Even the fans witnessing the match live in the arena were amused by this botch. Bloodline still conquered Rhodes and the company, solidifying the position of the stable. The four men, including the newly debutant Jacob Fatu, unleashed a fury on Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens. The booking makes sense because that would make it better for Roman Reigns to return and exact his revenge on Solo.

Fortunately, this wasn’t the only botched-up thing of the night. There was another serious botch involving WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and Seth Rollins. WWE COO Triple H had opened up on the whole incident , saying that it would be a shame that it was the talking thing about Priest. He said that human beings in the ring make mistakes, and it happens.

“It’s a shame that that’s all people will talk about, and that’s all people will hit Damian Priest with while he had a phenomenal performance tonight. But a bunch of people will attack that, criticize that, comment on that,” Hunter said.

What’s next for Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline?

The win at Money In The Bank was highly predicted, as losing there would have sent a wrong signal over the strength of the group. Solo Sikoa is next expected to take on Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2024, and then Roman Reigns is expected to return at the event.

