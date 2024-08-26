WWE Bash in Berlin 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card and Streaming Info

After the massive success of the SummerSlam 2024 premium live event, where fans witnessed seven electrifying matches—including the first-ever showdown between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, Dominik Mysterio turning his back on Mami and sharing a shocking kiss with Liv Morgan, Finn Bálor costing Damian Priest his championship, and the return of the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns—the company is once again gearing up to host another major event: WWE Bash in Berlin 2024.

WWE fanatics are buzzing with excitement for the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event. This event will feature some of the aftermath matches stemming from SummerSlam 2024, with the ongoing saga between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre taking even more brutal turns.

In this article, we will dive deep into WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE, covering everything you need to know—from when and where it is set to take place, how to watch, streaming information, the match card, and much more.

Bash in Berlin 2024: When, Where and Time

The WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin. The hometown champion, "The Ring General" Gunther, along with faction member Ludwig Kaiser, will be in action at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, alongside some of the biggest names in WWE. Below are the details about the show’s scheduled time:

Advertisement

European Time (CET)

- Start Time: 6:30 PM CET

- Countdown Show: 6:00 PM CET

USA (PDT)

- Start Time: 9:30 AM PDT

- Countdown Show: 9:00 AM PDT

USA (CDT)

- Start Time: 11:30 AM CDT

- Countdown Show: 11:00 AM CDT

USA (ET)

- Start Time: 12:30 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 12:00 PM ET

UK (BST)

- Start Time: 5:30 PM BST

- Countdown Show: 5:00 PM BST

Australia (AEST)

- Start Time: 3:30 AM AEST (next day)

- Countdown Show: 3:00 AM AEST (next day)

India (IST)

- Start Time: 10:00 PM IST

- Countdown Show: 9:30 PM IST

How to watch WWE Bash in Berlin 2024

WWE enthusiasts around the globe do not want to miss the spectacular premium live events and matches on the card. Multiple big superstars are advertised for the event, including the WWE Undisputed Champion, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and many more.

WWE is widely recognized as the largest and most-watched professional wrestling promotion in the world. With its enormous fan following across the globe, WWE’s product reaches over 180 countries, is dubbed in more than 30 languages, and entertains around 1 billion families weekly.

Advertisement

WWE devotees worldwide can catch all the action at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, as well as other WWE premium live events and weekly shows, on the official streaming partner in their region. WWE is broadcast in over 180 countries; below is a compilation of some key WWE audiences, their official streaming partners, and subscription details.

Ireland and the UK

- Streaming Partner: WWE Network

- Price: £34.99 pounds

- Start Time:12:00 AM UK Time (midnight)

- Countdown Show:11:30 PM UK Time

USA

- Streaming Partner: Peacock

-Price:$5.99 per month

- Start Time:12:30 PM ET

- Countdown Show:12:00 PM ET

India

- Streaming Partner: SonyLiv and Sony Sports Network

- Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

- Start Time: 10:00 PM IST

- Countdown Show: 9:30 PM IST

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Match Card

1. Gunther (c) vs Randy Orton - singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

2.CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Strap match

3.Cody Rhodes (c) vs Kevin Owens - singles match for the Undisputed WWE ChampionshipThe

Advertisement

4.Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan) - Mixed tag team match

5.The Unholy Union (c) vs Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill - Tag team match for Women's Tag Team Championship

ALSO READ: Top 10 Richest WWE Wrestlers in 2024