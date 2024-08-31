WWE Bash in Berlin 2024: Full Match Card Predictions and Surprises

The countdown for WWE’s premium PPV, Bash in Berlin in Germany, has begun. This is the first time WWE is hosting a PLE on German soil, and the event would be live from the Uber arena from Berlin.

There are tons of exciting matches expected to take place at Bash in Berlin with a huge chatter for Gunther and Randy Orton’s World Heavyweight Championship match. The Viper is eyeing his 15th WWE Championship win, but in front of him is a giant opponent like Gunther. So without wasting any time, let’s jump to the match predictions and outcomes. Let’s start with the most important match of the night:

Gunther vs Randy Orton (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

This would be Orton's second attempt at Gunther after The Ring General had a controversial win at the King of the Ring match at King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia on May 25. But will The Viper be able to steal a victory here? It doesn’t seem so.

Gunther will be the crowd’s favorite as he has earlier performed or in fact, the only WWE superstar to have performed in Germany before his WWE debut. Further, he is the crowd favorite for a huge number of WWE fans as well.

What might happen is that Gunther gets away with a narrow victory, which sets his feud for a third match against Orton at Bad Blood in October. Or maybe, who knows, Seth Rollins returns to spoil Orton’s show this time if he is not part of CM Punk and Drew McIntyre’s storyline. All in all, Gunther is the favorite to win the match against Orton.

Advertisement

Win Prediction: Gunther

Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens: WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match

This shall be the easiest prediction of the night: that Rhodes will retain his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. In fact, since WrestleMania 40, after winning the WWE Championship against Reigns, The American Nightmare hasn’t faced any formidable opponent, and that included Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam.

In all his PPV matches where he defended his title, Cody was already written as the winner, and this is something WWE should be worried about. In fact, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer had said that the company didn’t have any proper plans for Rhodes after his WrestleMania win. So, Bash in Berlin would be yet another episode of Rhodes winning yet another PPV as a Champion, but we might see one of the best performances by Owens in this match.

Win Prediction: Cody Rhodes

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre (Strap Match)

Advertisement

This would be the second time the two would be facing off in a singles match in a rivalry that started right from Royal Rumble 2024. McIntyre hurting Punk and making him sit on the bench for six months has cost The Scottish Psychopath big time.

On two occasions, Punk has cost McIntyre his attempt at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and now he is on the path to revenge. McIntyre got an upper hand against Punk at SummerSlam, but that came a bit with the interference from Seth Rollins.

Now, in this match, Punk looks red-hot to win the fall. The Straight Edge Superstar winning the match would level his rivalry with McIntyre and the two might get to face each other at Bad Blood in October.

Win Prediction: CM Punk

Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley (Terror Twins) vs Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

This is one of the hottest storylines in WWE. Dominik Mysterio’s another heel turn at SummerSlam betraying Rhea Ripley has added another twist in the story. Now, he has allied with the current Women’s World Champion to take on his ‘Mami’, Rhea Ripley.

Advertisement

But Mami has the backing of the former World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest and he is equally disgruntled with Dominik for not just backstabbing Ripley but also breaking The Judgement Day.

However, in this match, Dirty Dom and Morgan seem to have an upper hand, and there are chances that they might steal a win here. And who plays the spoiler then?

Most probably Priest’s new rival, Finn Balor, might make a surprising appearance and might scuttle Priest’s attempt to win the match. This sets a Priest vs Balor match for Bad Blood also. So, there are high chances of Dominik Mysterio winning this match.

Win Prediction: Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (The Unholy Union) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship)

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair would be looking to avenge their loss, which they received from the hands of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at Clash at the Castle PPV in June. But the current winners retaining their titles also have good chances.

Often, the norm in WWE is that title wins don’t happen frequently, and even though this match has 50:50 percent chances, anything can happen in it. And we are going with Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

Advertisement

Win Prediction: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (The Unholy Union)

Also Read: Triple H and WWE’s Major Decision on PLE Format Moving Forward Revealed: Report