WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Reddit Streams: Can you watch the upcoming Premium Live Event for free?

Following the massive success of the WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event, the company is set to host another gigantic PLE WWE Bash in Berkin 2024 by the end of this month with multiple big superstars from Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, WWE Undisputed Champion, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Ownes, Randy Orton, WWE Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Rhea Ripley and many more.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 is set to take place on on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany; WWE fanatics do not want to miss the chaotic match with some of the most fascinating matches advertised on the card. Some of those matches are the follow-up of major twits that took place at SummerSlam 2024.

WWE fanatics are finding ways to watch the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 for free, and one of the most searched queries on the internet about WWE right now near any big PLE is how to watch WWE shows for free on Reddit or any other third-party streaming platforms. It’s widespread for WWE fans to search for alternative methods to watch WWE shows on third-party social media platforms.

Unfortunately, there is no way WWE fans can watch WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 or any other WWE show from PLE’s, Monday Night Raw, or Friday Night SmackDown on Reddit or any other third-party platforms. Streaming any WWE content, including the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, is against the policies of WWE and Reddit.

According to WWE's official website, companies' copyright policies prohibit the display, reproduction, copying, creation of derivative works, or sale of their textual, photographic, video, or audiovisual programs without their permission. Any violation of these policies constitutes copyright infringement and is subject to legal action.

However, fans can catch all the action of the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 at the official streaming partner of WWE, The company telecasts products in more than 180 countries, and dubbs in more than 30 languages. With that, WWE has reached 1 billion households in the world.

Here is a collection of some critical WWE viewing areas and their authorized streaming partner and details about them. Where fans can watch WWE shows.

Ireland and the UK

- Streaming Partner: WWE Network

- Price: £34.99 pounds

- Start Time:12:00 AM UK Time

- Countdown Show:11:30 PM UK Time

USA

- Streaming Partner: Peacock

- Price: $5.99 per month

- Start Time: 7 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 6 PM ET

India

- Streaming Partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

- Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

- Start Time: 5:30 AM IST

- Countdown Show:5:00 AM IST

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 Match Card

1. Gunther (champion) vs Randy Orton - singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

2. Cody Rhodes (champion) vs Kevin Owens - singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

3. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Strap match

4. Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan) - Mixed tag team match

5. The Unholy Union (champions) vs Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill - Tag team match for Women's Tag Team Championship

