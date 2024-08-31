WWE Bash in Berlin Theme Song: All You Need to Know About ‘RATATATA’ by BABYMETAL and Electric Callboy

WWE’s official theme song for Bash in Berlin PPV is the famous ‘RATATATA’ song created by two bands, Electric Callboy and BABYMETAL. The song, which was released in May 2024, was announced as the official song of WWE’s Bash in Berlin PLE by COO Triple H on August 16.

On his X account, he wrote, “Excited to have @BABYMETAL_JAPAN blasting through @WWE speakers again. They've joined forces with Germany's own @ElectricCallboy for “RATATATA," an official theme song of #WWEBash in Berlin.”

The song was originally released in May 2024. It has elements from the genres of metal and EDM and is enough to send chills down your spine when you listen to it with your headphones on. The song uses the signature styles of both bands, seamlessly blending their worlds and coming up with something extraordinary. The starting lyrics of the song are:

“Every night when the sky turns red up above

I feel the beat in my veins, and I'm searching for love

You know that hips don't lie, I leave you hypnotized

Just give me one more try to make you feel that vibe

When it goes (ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta), my body is a weapon

(Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta) we're gonna hit the floor

(Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta) we're gonna make it happen

(Ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta) now gimme some more”

Listen to it below:

The BABYMETAL band isn’t new to WWE; in fact, it has been around since 2016. Consisting of Suzuka Nakamoto, Moa Kikuchi, and Momoko Okazaki, the band first appeared on WWE programming in 2016 with their single song, ‘Karate’. This song was one of the theme songs for the WWE NXT Takeover.

Advertisement

The Bash in Berlin PLE is also special for WWE because this is the first time the company has a Live WWE event on German soil. WWE is immensely popular in European countries, and its Backlash PLE in May 2024 was a massive success.

The entire LDLC arena in Lyon, France, reverberated with the chants of Uso’s Yeet theme song, Cody Rhodes’ official theme song, ‘Kingdom.’ However, what turned out to be out-of-the-box was the French crowd cheering AJ Styles, who was a heel in the match. The audience didn’t hesitate to sing for Styles, calling him the greatest wrestler. These visuals were mind-numbing for everybody, as nobody had anticipated such a response from the French crowd for AJ Styles.

It remains to be seen how the Berlin crowd at Uber arena reacts to the Bash in Berlin event. We know that there will be chants for The Ring General, Gunther, who has been the crowd’s favorite as he has wrestled there previously. Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Randy Orton.

Advertisement

The other important matches of the night are CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre in a Strap match and Cody Rhodes defending his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens.

Also Read: WWE Bash in Berlin 2024: Full Match Card Predictions and Surprises