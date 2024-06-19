WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Reveals Why He Feels Bad For Swearing At The Rock During WrestleMania 40 Build-Up

Even though Cody Rhodes faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, he was also engaged in a fierce rivalry with The Rock. Leading to the Showcase of Immortals, The American Nightmare and The Great One used vulgar words for each other during their promo war.

Addressing the necessity of using curse words against the Final Boss, Cody Rhodes recently sat in an interview with The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast and said, "It changes everything. I do not want to curse. I felt bad when I finally bit back at Rock after just obviously devouring us up with very, you know, non-PG stuff, and he is the literal boss in addition to being the final boss."

The Undisputed WWE Champion added that due to his position as the final boss, The Rock was able to do whatever he felt like doing. Hence, Cody's reactions were followed by The Great One's scathing remarks, and he felt bad afterwards. As the company's biggest babyface today, he wants to be a great inspiration for the children.

WWE's top babyfaces have been lodestars for kids

Since turning into a PG product, WWE has focused on bringing in more young fans in the demographic. The sixteen-time World Champion John Cena was the most influential figure in WWE for a decade, becoming a role model for young WWE fans. Additionally, he set a record for granting the most number of ‘Make A Wish’ for children .

Millions of children around the world loved John Cena for courage, determination, and a never-give-up attitude. Even today, kids love dressing up as the Leader of Cenation, often seen during WWE shows.

When WWE pushed Roman Reigns as the top babyface, he was popular among children until he unleashed the Tribal Chief persona as a heel.

Now, as the biggest babyface of the company, Cody Rhodes bears the responsibility of becoming an idol of the younger WWE audience. In the new era, children look up to the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Cody Rhodes' last title defense

Since winning the gold at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, Cody Rhodes has been a fighting champion, defending the title in every pay-per-view. His title defense was against AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle, where he made The Phenomenal One say ' I Quit'.

Before The Rock left for WWE, he teased a possible future rivalry with Cody Rhodes. We might see their singles feud somewhere down the line.

