WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Achieves Incredible Feat At Clash At The Castle

Apart from retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship in a gruesome ‘I Quit’ battle at the recently concluded WWE Clash at the Castle, Cody Rhodes attained another impressive record last weekend. WWE hosted events and fan signings of wrestlers ahead of the premium PPV.



As per Fightful Select, WWE sold over 500 custom belts of the American Nightmare within a short period of time on the Clash of the Castle PPV weekend. Additionally, the 38-year-old was the biggest merchandise seller for WWE last weekend in Glasgow, achieving a remarkable number.

Cody Rhodes was followed by Kevin Owens and CM Punk regarding merchandise sales. Kevin Owens' new Scotland 3:16 t-shirt, along with CM Punk's merchandise, were among the top sellers from the WWE events.

Cody Rhodes has been a profit-making machine for WWE

Cody Rhodes finished his WWE story at WrestleMania 40, ending Roman Reigns's epoch-making title reign after three and a half years. Since his ascension to the top of WWE as the face of WWE, the American Nightmare has been a merchandise mover, becoming one of the top merchandise sellers.

It's similar to how the top faces of WWE have had a great track record in merchandise sales. From Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and Roman Reigns to now Cody Rhodes, the legacy continues.



Cody Rhodes made AJ Styles say ‘I Quit’ at Clash at the Castle

Following Backlash, a rematch between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles took place at Clash at the Castle in Scotland. Instead of a normal match, it was an I Quit match. Due to Drew McIntyre's title match, the Undisputed WWE Championship match opened the show.

Lasting almost 28 minutes, the I Quit match was the longest of the night. Rhodes showed valor, patience, and a championship mindset to have the last laugh. Despite Styles' dominance throughout the match, the champion prevailed.

With two championship opportunities, The Phenomenal One is unlikely to receive another title shot in the future. We have to wait and see to find out the next challenger for the American Nightmare after Clash at the Castle. Throughout his reign, Rhodes defended the gold in major PPVs against AJ Styles and Logan Paul.

