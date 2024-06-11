WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Slated To Appear On NXT This Week

The reigning WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to make an appearance on NXT this week. In a rare instance, a WWE Champion will be showing up on the black and yellow brand.

WWE confirmed The American Nightmare's NXT appearance on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Raising the speculation of the special appearance, Cody tweeted that he was excited to see his old friend Ethan Page taking on Trick Williams at NXT Battleground on Sunday.

Cody's tweet dropped additional hints of his NXT appearance, showing he was contemplating going to Florida this week and meeting some of his old pals with gifts.

Furthermore, the commentators on this week's Monday Night RAW validated the news, saying the WWE Champion would indeed show up in the developmental brand tomorrow. However, it is not clear what he plans to do on Wednesday night other than meeting some friends, especially Ethan Page.

This is not the first NXT appearance of Cody Rhodes

Meanwhile, this is not Cody Rhodes' first appearance on the developmental brand since he came back to WWE. Previously, on October 10, 2023, The American Nightmare appeared on the black and yellow brand, announcing the number one contender's match for the NXT Championship.

However, he will be showing up as the WWE Champion for the first time in NXT. Prior to Rhodes, when CM Punk was in the WWE more than a decade ago, he made his presence felt there once, confronting then NXT Champion Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes is having a feud with AJ Styles

We have to wait and see what unfolds for Cody Rhodes tomorrow. The WWE Champion is currently rivaling AJ Styles, having already faced him at WWE Backlash, which was his first major title defense since the historic triumph at WrestleMania 40

After beating Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring, a rematch between Cody and AJ is slated to take place at Clash of Castle in Scotland. Contrasting to their last bout, they would face off in an I Quit match. Their first match was remarkable, and the upcoming encounter under the I Quit stipulation has high expectations as well.

