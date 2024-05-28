WWE Changes X Profile Picture After Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio’s Kiss on Monday Night RAW

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch’s kiss on Monday Night RAW’s latest episode is the new talk of the town. It was unexpected, but it happened. While Dominik Mysterio didn’t actually arrive for Morgan’s help, he somehow got on the wrong side and ended up helping Morgan escape out of the ring and retain the title.

After the win, Morgan was so infatuated with Dominik that she locked lips with him in front of the entire crowd. This came as a big shocker for the WWE Universe, which was digesting Becky Lynch’s probably last match in WWE, as her contract is about to expire on June 1, 2024.

While Morgan and Dom’s kiss was doing the rounds on social media, WWE upped the scale when the official X-handle picture was changed to their shenanigan on Monday Night RAW.



How did Dominik Mysterio get involved in the storyline?

Dominik Mysterio's bonhomie with Liv Morgan started before the WWE King and Queen of The Ring PLE on Saturday. He had said that he would fly down to Saudi Arabia to make sure that Morgan didn't win the title.

However, things didn’t go as per plan, and instead Morgan used the chair brought by Dominik to execute a DDT on Becky Lynch. She clinched the title, scripting history for her career. He tried to correct the wrong on Monday Night RAW on May 28, but again ended up making a fool of himself when he banged the cage door against Becky Lynch, which prompted Morgan to steal the victory.

After the win, Morgan showed her appreciation by kissing Domnik, which grabbed eyeballs.

What does this hint about the future storyline?

Liv Morgan getting along with Dominik sends several messages for a compelling storyline in the coming episodes of RAW. Since ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley was the go-to person for Dominik, Morgan taking her place can create a potential rivalry between the two.

Morgan first injured Ripley on the night after WrestleMania 40, forcing her to vacate her title. Now, Morgan has taken over Ripley’s spot in The Judgement Day, which might wage a war between her and Ripley.

In that case, Ripley might turn face upon her return, and she might also leave The Judgement Day. There are several layers to this storyline, which will be unearthed in the upcoming episodes. For now, Morgan is basking in the glory of winning the WWE Women’s Championship.

