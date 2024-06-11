WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Rumors, and More

These couple of years have been massive for the WWE's business. The company is currently experiencing a peak in its product, from record-breaking viewerships, merchandise sales, and all-time-high social media numbers to sold-out weekly Raw and SmackDown shows and many more.

In the past few years, the company has capitalized at its rapid peak, and WWE is now trying to establish itself overseas and is hosting multiple international shows. After WrestleMania 40, WWE hosted two major international shows, including WWE Backlash in France and WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE is now gearing up to host another massive international premium live event this month, WWE Clash at the Castle 2024. This will be the second edition of the Clash at the Castle premium live event after the mega-hit first one in 2022.

Fans can look forward to seeing some of the biggest WWE superstars on the roster including WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, hometown superstar Drew McIntyre, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, WWE Women champion Bayley, Piper Niven, and Chalsee Green, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and many more.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: When, Where, and Time

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 will be the second edition of Clash at the Castle premium live event. The first event was held in 2022 in the United Kingdom, and this year, the event is scheduled to happen on June 15, 2024, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Australia:

- Start Time: 6 AM AEST

- Countdown Show: 5 AM AEST

- Standard Time: AEST

India:

- Start Time: 9:30 PM IST

- Countdown Show: 8:30 PM IST

- Standard Time: IST

PT (USA):

- Start Time: 11 AM PT

- Countdown Show: 10 AM PT

- Standard Time: PDT

CT (USA):

- Start Time: 1 PM CT

- Countdown Show: 12 PM CT

- Standard Time: CDT

ET (USA):

- Start Time: 2 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 1 PM ET

- Standard Time: EDT

BST (UK):

- Start Time: 7 PM BST

- Countdown Show: 6 PM BST

- Standard Time: BST

Where to watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

WWE Universe all around the globe is excited to witness the Clash at the Castle 2024 pay-per-view featuring some of the most prominent stars on the card, from Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, Damian Priest to Drew McIntyre, and many more.

WWE is widely recognized as the most extensive professional wrestling promotion in the world. It reaches over 180 countries dubbed in 30 languages with entertaining 1 billion households weekly.

WWE fanatics can catch all the action on the official WWE streaming partner. The company has allocated its program to different streaming partners worldwide. Below, you will find a mix of regions and their official WWE streaming partner’s details where fans can catch the WWE show, including WWE Clash at the Castle 2024.

Places: Ireland and the UK

Streaming partner: WWE Network

Price: £34.99 pounds

Places: USA

Streaming partner: Peacock

Price: $5.99 per month

Places: India

Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 2024: Match Card

1. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Singles Match: Drew McIntyre (Challenger) vs. Damnian Priest (Champion)

2. WWE Undisputed Champion ‘I Quit Match’: AJ Styles (Challenger) vs. Cody Rhodes (Champion)

3. WWE Women's Championship Singles Match: Piper Niven (Challenger) vs.Bayley (Champion)

4. WWE Women Champion Triple Threat Tag Team match Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (Champions)

5. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (Champion) vs Chad Gable (Challenger)

